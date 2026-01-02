Search for peace and reforms together, here is Mattarella's invitation

Culture

Search for peace and reforms together, here is Mattarella’s invitation

Search for peace and reforms together, here is Mattarella’s invitation

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Search for peace and reforms together, here is Mattarella’s invitation
The first Supermoon of 2026 arrives in the sky on January 3: what time and how to observe it
Six films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video in the first weekend of 2026