Security as a pretext: this is how Trump and ICE normalize state violence

Culture

Security as a pretext: this is how Trump and ICE normalize state violence

Security as a pretext: this is how Trump and ICE normalize state violence

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Security as a pretext: this is how Trump and ICE normalize state violence
Four films and three TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (9-11 January)
There is already an important US military base in Greenland: what is the Pituffik Space Base and where is it located