Seismicity at the Flegrei fields slightly increase: the data of the last Ingv bulletin

THE Campi Flegrei maintain a relatively low activity, according to the last weekly bulletin of the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv published today 24 June and relating to the period 16-22 June 2025. I am 58 The earthquake shocks recorded by the monitoring network installed on the volcanic caldera, with maximum magnitude 3.2 (the previous week there had been 29 shocks with maximum magnitude 1.7). The lifting of the soil remains unchanged with an average speed of the land of 15 millimeters per month In line with the trend that began the first days of April. As for the geochemical parameters, an average temperature of 94 ° Cclose to the condensation of the smoky fluid.

The data on earthquakes and geochemics of the Flegrei Campi

In the period 16-22 June they were detected 29 earthquakes with magnitude between 0.0 and 3.2, the latter recorded on June 20 in the context of a seismic swarm consisting of 28 earthquake shocks in the area around Pozzuoli. All earthquakes, as usual at the Flegrei camps, took place at a very low depth (below 3 km in the period taken into consideration). The image below, published in the Ingv weekly bulletin, reports the maps of the epicenter, hypocenter and magnitude detected.

The map of the hypocenter of the earthquakes located at the Flegrei Campi in the week from 16 to 22 June. Credit: ingv



Even the geochemical parameters do not show significant variations, remaining in line with the multi -year trends As for the temperature of the flues and emission rates of the Co 2 .

Bestism at the Flegrei Campi: the data on the lifting of the soil

Positive bradisism Flegreo continues in line with the values ​​recorded since the beginning of April: the average lifting speed of the soil at the Terra district (at the center of the volcanic caldera) remains stable on 15 ± 5 millimeters per month. A halved rate despite the average of 30 millimeters per month detected mid -February and late March, in which intense seismic swarms with rather violent shocks had occurred. From 1 January 2024 the land at the Rione Terra has risen to 29 centimeters.

Pass of the land lifting to the Terra dei Campi Flegrei district from 1 January 2024 to 22 June 2025. Credit: Ingv



Weekly bulletin of 17 June 2025: the synthesis

We summarize the picture that emerged from the last weekly bulletin drawn up by the Vesuvian Observatory of the Ingv: