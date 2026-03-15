Sense of guilt and shame, why we feel them and what is at the origin of these two moral emotions

There shame and the sense of guilt there are two moral emotions which we often confuse. In fact, in both we hear of having violated a social norm or having done something perceived as wrongbut the way they influence our identity and behavior is very different.

Psychologists, philosophers and historians have long studied these emotions, as they play a role fundamental role in social life: they help us understand what it is acceptableto maintain relations and to regulate ours behaviors.

However, while the sense of guilt is mainly linked to responsibility for an actionthe shame concerns the pself-perception and how we think we are seen by others.

What is shame and what lies behind it: when identity is at stake

From a psychological point of view, the shame it’s an emotion that involves personal identity. When we feel shame we don’t just think we’ve done something wrong: we perceive that something is wrong with us.

There psychologist June Tangeyone of the most recognized scholars specializing in moral emotions, underlines precisely this difference: in shame the judgment concerns the self (“I am an inadequate person”), while in the sense of guilt it concerns the behavior (“I did something wrong”). Also for this reason shame is often accompanied by physiological reactions and very characteristic behaviours: blushing, lowering your gaze, avoiding eye contact or wanting to disappear from the situation.

Sense of guilt: sense of responsibility and desire to make amends

The sense of guilton the contrary, is more oriented towards action and its consequences. When we feel guilt we recognize that we have violated a rule or to have caused damagebut we don’t necessarily question our value as people.

This distinction has important effects on behavior. In fact, the sense of guilt tends to generate repair strategies: ask Excuse mecorrect a mistake or try to remedy it. For this reason many psychologists consider it asocially useful emotionas it fosters responsibility and cooperation.

How emotions have shaped different societies

These emotions are not just individual psychological phenomena: they also have a cultural dimension. THE’anthropologist Ruth Benedict proposed the distinction between “cultures of shame” And “guilt cultures” to describe different ways of regulating social behavior.

In the so-called cultures of shame moral control is strongly linked to reputation and in the eyes of the community. Losing face or being judged negatively by others represents one very strong social sanction. Instead in the guilt society behavior is regulated above all by internalized norms and a sense of personal responsibility and individual conscience.

An often cited example concerns the Japanwhere the concept of “social reputation” and “losing dignity” has historically played a central role in regulating behavior, making it a perfect example of a society of shame. On the contrary, many of the Western societiesinfluenced by Christian culture and Enlightenment law, developed a greater emphasis on individual guilt. Even the Italian company is part of this group.

Shame and guilt, ultimately, are not simply negative emotions. These in fact play a role fundamental function in collective life. They help regulate behavior, maintain shared norms and preserve social relationships.

Shame and guilt: meaning and the neural connections from which they derive

From a neuroscientific point of view, shame and guilt belong to the so-called self-conscious emotionsthat is, emotions that require the ability to reflect on oneself and imagine the point of view of others. Studies of neuroimaging suggest that both activate circuits in empathy and moral evaluationbut with some substantial differences.

There shamein fact, tends to involve more areas associated with the processing ofself-image and to perception of social judgement; while the sense of guilt it is more often associated with regions implicated inempathy and in the understanding of consequences of one’s actions on others.

The two terms inherit this semantic difference already from Latin. In fact, the term shame derives from the noun Latin veracundiawhich indicated the modesty and respect towards others. In the’ancient Rome there veracundia it was considered a social virtue: it implied the ability to control one’s behavior so as not to lose dignity in front of the community.

The word guilthowever, derives from the Latin noun blamewhich indicated the liability for an error or damage caused. In this case the reference is more legal and moral: the focus is not on social reputation, but on the act and its consequences.