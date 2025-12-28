Separate waste collection in Italy from north to south: the ranking of the best regions

The numbers from the latest ISPRA report tell us that in Italy there waste sorting exceeded (66.6%) for the second consecutive year the target of 65% set by national and European regulations: the two thirds of the municipal waste produced by Italians has been separatedequal to over 19.5 million tonnes in a single year. According to 2023 data, in the South there is the province where it differs least, Palermo, while Bologna is in first place among the large cities.

The ranking of the regions that do waste sorting best

In 2023, the waste sorting reached the 66.6% of the waste produced by Italians, with a growth of 1.4 points compared to the previous year. In practice, only one waste bag in three still ends up in the unsorted bin.

But there is one strong territorial difference: only 68 provinces exceed the 65% target set by the 2012 legislation, of which 40 are in the North, and only 13 in the Center and 15 in the South. North, in fact, it is the most virtuous area: more than 7 waste out of 10 (73%) are differentiated. In the head is the Veneto (which exceeds 77%), and above all the province of Treviso (almost 90%). But all the northern regions exceed the target, with the sole exception of Liguria (58%).

In the Center and in Noon, instead, the separate waste collection quota stops respectively at 62% and 59%. Lazio and all the regions of Southern Italy, except Sardinia, do not hit the target. The Italian province where differs less And Palermo, with only the 37%: just over one bag in three.

Even if the gap geographical remains large, yes slowly reducing thanks to the progress of the South. In fact, between 2019 and 2023 it was precisely the regions of the South that recorded the greatest growth in separate waste collection.

The data also tells us that among the big cities (over 200,000 inhabitants) Bologna stands outwhich in 2023 surpassed the 73%becoming the first large Italian city to consistently exceed the 65% target.

But what ends up in the recycling bins? According to the legislation, the types of waste that can be separated are:

organic (wet and green)

packaging (plastic, paper, cardboard, glass, metal and wood)

bulky items sent for recovery

part of construction and demolition waste

street cleaning waste sent for recovery

textile waste

selective collections (drugs, batteries, paints, inks, vegetable oils and mineral oils, etc.)

waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE)

other fractions collected separately and sent for recovery

In Italy, beyond one third of separate waste collection is made up oforganic, composed mainly of kitchen and canteen waste, but also from the maintenance of green areas, gardens and parks. This is followed by paper and cardboard, glass and plastic packaging.

A growing sector it is that of recycling of textile waste: from 1 January 2022, separate collection is mandatory in Italy, anticipating European directives. However, there are still not enough recycling facilities dedicated to textiles to be able to fully comply with this obligation.

The comparison between Italy and Europe

Compared to Europe, regarding separate waste collection Italy is doing well in various fields. In 2022, municipal waste was managed as follows in the European Union:

31% started recycling the dry fractions

26% energy recovery or incineration

19% composting and aerobic/anaerobic digestion

24% disposed of in landfill.

THE’Italy is above the EU average in the recycling of dry fractions (32%) and in composting and anaerobic/aerobic digestion (26%). It is instead below average for the energy recovery and incineration (22%) and lo disposal in landfill or other operations (20%).

THE’Europe and then invaded by packaging: almost 80 million tons per year, equal to 177.8 kg per capita: 40% is paper and cardboard, 20% plastic, 19% glass, 16% wood, 5% metal. Of these, only a part is recycled. For example, in 2023, an average of 35.3 kg of plastic packaging waste was generated for every person living in the EU. Of these, only 14.8 kg were recycled. In plastic recycling, Italy stops in the middle of the table, just under 50% but still above the EU average.

Overall, the recycling of packaging waste in Italy however, it is at levels of European excellence: in 2023 with 75.3%, it has already exceeded the EU target of 70% by 2030.

Also Italy is a European leader in the recycling of special waste with a percentage of 72% of those produced in 2022.

In short, when it comes to separate waste collection, Italy is rather well positioned in Europe. And our every daily gesture in differentiating correctly contributes to maintaining this advantage.