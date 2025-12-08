Seven films, a TV series and an old TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (8-14 December)

Looking for tips on what to watch on Prime Video this week? You are in the right place. Let’s start with the latest new releases in the catalogue, namely the romantic-animal-Christmas film Merv and the Spanish sentimental comedy Dimmelo Sottovoce (taken from a book by the author of It’s My / Your / Our Fault). The fourth season of the old The Blacklist is also being released these days, and as always we have selected some expiring films for you, but if you are looking for an old TV series with which to do marathons between now and New Year’s Eve, then we would like to point out that in the live section of Prime there is a channel dedicated to the cult TV series Quantum Leap (more information here). The choice is yours and have a good week!

Merv (Original USA film, romantic comedy genre) – releases December 10th

When their beloved dog Merv loses his vivacity after their separation, Anna (Zooey Deschanel) and Russ (Charlie Cox) are forced to face the most embarrassing situation possible: sharing custody of him. Hoping to lift Merv’s spirits, Russ takes him to Florida for a well-deserved vacation, but Anna unexpectedly shows up too. As Merv slowly regains his good spirits, Anna and Russ discover that healing their dog’s broken heart could reignite the spark in their relationship, too.

The trailer and previews of Merv

Dimmelo Sottovoce (Original Spanish film, comedy genre) – streaming from 12 December at 1am

Kamila Hamilton had everything under control… or so she thought: it wasn’t in her plans for the Di Bianco brothers to return and upset her life again. Seven years earlier, her first kiss with Thiago and the unconditional protection Taylor offered her had marked her life forever. Now, their return threatens to shatter the facade Kami has carefully built. She is no longer the innocent girl they knew: since they left, it seems that no one can really connect with her. Nobody but them. Will Kami be able to resist Thiago’s presence? What will happen when Taylor starts looking at her differently? Will everything be destroyed again into a thousand pieces?

The trailer and information of Dimelo Bajito

The Blacklist season 4 (TV series 2013) – release date 7 December

The Blacklist revolves around an international criminal who mysteriously turns himself in to the feds and offers to help them capture the men he’s protected his whole life.

Terminator – Dark Fate (USA action film 2019) – expiry date 15 December

2020, Mexico City: a young worker named Daniella is the target of a terminator sent from the future. Also helping her is a mature Sarah Connor.

Amen (drama film GER-FRA-ROM 2019) – deadline December 15th

During WWII, Kurt Gerstein, an official SS chemist, discovered that a substance he had created for disinfestation was actually used by the Nazis to exterminate the Jews. Distraught, he asks the Catholic Church for help, but Pius XII remains silent. The only one who listens to him is the young Jesuit Riccardo, an isolated voice who lashes out against the indifference of the ecclesiastical hierarchies.

Maradona (documentary film 2019) – expiry date 15 December

On 5 July 1984, Diego Armando Maradona arrived in Naples: it was the consecration of a myth. The most famous football icon in the world and the most passionate city in Europe immediately showed that they were perfect for each other.

Terrifier 3 (USA horror film 2024) – expiration date December 15th

Art the Clown returns in the third chapter of Damien Leone’s slasher horror saga. 5 years later, Art disguised as Santa Claus will return to haunt the nightmares of the citizens of Miles County.

It Ends with Us – We are the ones who say enough (romantic film USA 2024) – expiry date 21 December

It Ends with Us, Colleen Hoover’s first novel adapted for the screen, tells the moving story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who overcame a traumatic childhood to make a new life in Boston and pursue her lifelong dream of opening her own business.