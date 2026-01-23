Seven films and five TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (January 23-25)

If you don’t know what to watch this weekend on Prime Video it’s probably because you’re spoiled for choice. This week, in fact, “only” the new episodes of Fallout 2, Beast Games 2 and The Night Manager 2 were released, but also all the episodes of Steal – The Heist and Red Carpet Vip al Tappeto 2. And if that’s not enough for you, or if you prefer a film, we recommend you take a look at the old expiring films that we have selected for you. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Steal – The Heist (UK thriller TV series) – release date 21 January

Number of episodes and release mode: 6 binge episodes.

Steal is an adrenaline-filled contemporary thriller about the heist of the century, starring Zara (Sophie Turner), an ordinary employee who finds herself catapulted into the center of the action. A typical working day at pension fund investment firm Lochmill Capital is turned upside down when a violent gang of thieves breaks into the offices and forces Zara and her best friend Luke (Archie Madekwe) to do their bidding. But who would steal billions of pounds from ordinary people’s pensions and why? Chief Inspector Rhys (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) is determined to find out, but having recently relapsed into his gambling addiction, he must keep his own money problems at bay as he investigates the secret plans and conflicting interests behind this far-reaching crime.

Red Carpet – Vip al carpet 2 (game show Italy) – released on January 23rd at midnight

Number of episodes and release mode: 4 binge episodes.

The game show hosted by Alessia Marcuzzi is back with the irreverent voices and relentless commentary of Gialappa’s Band (Marco Santin and Giorgio Gherarducci). Five exceptional divas will compete on the red carpet, set up this time in a water park: Federica Nargi, Alba Parietti, Pamela Prati, Giulia Salemi, Flavia Vento. With them, three teams of bodyguards: the Autogol, Alessandro Betti, Valentina Cardinali, Alessandro Ciacci, Gianluca Fubelli aka Scintilla, Antonio Ornano, Giulia Vecchio. Three fierce teams of bodyguards have the mission of escorting five celebrities to their final destination, making them stay at all costs on the red carpet that unrolls at their feet.

Fallout 2 ep. 6 (Original USA TV series, science fiction genre) – release date 21 January

Number of episodes and release mode: 8 episodes, one available each week until the season finale on February 4, 2026.

Episode Title: The Other Player – There were good people there. Lucy has found her father Hank, but not in the way she hoped: what will the Ghoul do now. And is Vern safe now that he’s rid himself of a spy?

Beast Games 2 episode 5 (US game show) – on Prime Video from January 21st

Number of episodes and release calendar: 10 episodes, 3 from January 7th, the others one per week every Wednesday until the finale on February 25th.

After the crossover episode with Survivor, among the 20 remaining competitors there is a new millionaire, but JC has also acquired considerable power, thanks to the ten million dollar coin given to him by MrBeast.

The Night Manager 2 ep. 4 (UK thriller TV series) – release date 18 January

Number of episodes and release calendar: 6 episodes, 3 available on January 11th, the other three released weekly every Wednesday until the finale on February 1st.

Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he had buried his past. Now, as Alex Goodwin, a low-ranking MI6 agent in charge of a silent surveillance unit in London, his life is pleasantly quiet. Then, one night, a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary sparks a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new intruder: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

On this dangerous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine finds himself embroiled in a deadly plot involving weapons and the training of a guerrilla army. As alliances fracture, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilize a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he wants to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late.

50 First Kisses (2004 comedy film) – expiration date February 1st

Henry Roth is afraid to commit seriously to a relationship until he meets the beautiful Lucy. The two fall in love and the man thinks he has found the woman of his dreams, but he discovers that Lucy suffers from short-term memory loss and that the next day she no longer remembers anything about him.

Misery Must Not Die (1991 thriller film) – expiration date February 1st

A famous novelist is rescued by an ex-nurse, his fanatical admirer, after being the victim of a car accident. But soon the care he receives turns into a nightmare.

The Iron Mask (1998 action film) – expiration date February 1st

When Louis XIV discovers he has a brother, he forces him to wear an iron mask.

Rob Roy (adventure film 1995) – expiration date February 1st

Robert Roy is accused of a theft committed by an English nobleman. Rob Roy reacts and successfully transforms himself into a staunch defender of the Scottish nationalist cause.

Ostrich Feathers (1996 comedy film) – expiration date February 1st

Robin Williams is the eccentric manager of a Miami nightclub. He and his partner (Nathan Lane) will go to great lengths to convince their son’s future in-laws that they are just as much of a puritan as they are. Gene Hackman also appears in the cast.

Winning Shot (1987 drama film) – expiration date February 1st

In this story of redemption, Norman Dale (Gene Hackman) is a failed coach whose last hope is a desperate team. After a difficult start, Dale’s unwavering passion conquers the team and takes them to the top!

Charlie – Dogs Go to Heaven Too (1991 animated film) – expiration date February 1st

German shepherd Charlie runs a clandestine gambling den. When his rival Carface kills him, he manages to reactivate his life clock and escapes from Heaven to return to Earth. Charlie’s intentions for revenge collapse, however, after meeting little Anne-Marie, an orphan who can talk to animals.