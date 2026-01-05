Seven films and three TV series to watch on Prime Video in the first week of 2026

2026 has begun, the holidays are coming to an end, and like every Monday here are our streaming recommendations picked from the latest news and expiring content from the Prime Video catalogue. For new releases we particularly highlight the fourth episode of Fallout 2, the start of the new season of Beast Games 2 and the tyrant, ten years later, of The Night Manager 2. However, if you still don’t want to let go of the festive spirit, among the expiring films there are many themed ones, including cinepanettoni and international films. The choice is yours and have a good week!

The 10 best Christmas films to watch for free on Prime Video: alone, as a couple or as a family

Fallout 2 ep. 4 (Original USA TV series, science fiction genre) – release date 7 January

Number of episodes and release mode: 8 episodes, one available each week until the season finale on February 4, 2026.

Max may have started a war, to defend his friend Thaddeus and the ghoul kids who work for him. Meanwhile. Cooper saved Lucy from crucifixion in the camps of conflicting Roman legions.

The review and trailer of Fallout 2

Beast Games 2 (US game show) – on Prime Video from January 7th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 10 episodes, 3 from January 7th, the others one per week every Wednesday until the finale on February 25th.

After a record-breaking first season, Beast Games is back! Bigger, more ambitious and more challenging than ever. MrBeast has brought together 100 of the strongest competitors on the planet and 100 of the brightest minds in the world. The players of “Strength vs. Intelligence” will compete for a staggering prize pool of 5,000,000 dollars and, as they face each other in an extreme battle between brains and biceps, alliances will form and relationships based on trust will break down. Each challenge will push the strength, intelligence and strategies of each of them to the limit. What wouldn’t you be willing to do for $5,000,000?

The trailer, how it works and previews of Beast Games 2

The review of Beast Games first season

The Night Manager 2 (UK thriller TV series) – streaming from 11 January

Number of episodes and release calendar: 6 episodes, 3 available on January 11th, the other three released weekly every Wednesday until the finale on February 1st.

Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he had buried his past. Now, as Alex Goodwin, a low-ranking MI6 agent in charge of a silent surveillance unit in London, his life is pleasantly quiet. Then, one night, a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary sparks a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new intruder: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

On this dangerous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine finds himself embroiled in a deadly plot involving weapons and the training of a guerrilla army. As alliances fracture, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilize a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he wants to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late.

The trailer and things to know about The Night Manager 2

White Raid – Heist in the Blizzard (action film Spain 2026) – release date 5 January

Epiphany Eve. An unprecedented snowstorm devastates Spain. In the chaos of a collapsed highway, a group of robbers take the opportunity to attack an armored van.

A New Year’s Eve everyone at my place (comedy film Italy 2025) – expiry date 16 January

In the company of his secretary Elisa, the minister Lorenzo Colombo enthusiastically awaits the arrival of his parliamentary friends, to celebrate the end of the year with a dinner. But a spell from a “paragnostic” magician, a guest on Alessandro Greco’s program, radically changes the minister’s evening and the course of his life.

Guess who’s coming to Christmas? (comedy film Italy 2013) – expiry date 16 January

It’s Christmas. Giulio and Marina await the arrival of their family in their snowy cottage for the Christmas holidays. Daughter Valentina arrives with her newly engaged, seriously disabled Francesco, while Giulio’s sister, Chiara, arrives with Domenico, an elementary school teacher with whom she is in love and who her jealous children cannot stand. Tensions and obstacles until the happy ending.

Din Don – White Christmas (comedy film Italy 2022) – expiry date 16 January

Christmas is coming and Don Donato, now a cardinal, is called back from Rome to assist his bishop uncle who needs constant care. But during her absence in Trentino, a more wild Gina than ever makes poor Edoardino’s head spin. Between markets, snow and Christmas chaos, nothing is really under control.

Christmas Wedding Runaway (Romance Movie USA 2022) – expiration date January 16

It’s Christmas, and Maggie Mason left her future groom just before the wedding ceremony because she’s not sure of her feelings. But when she gets stuck in a snowy cabin with her grandmother and an old flame, she gets a chance to figure out what she really wants out of life.

The Greatest Gift (USA 2018 comedy film) – expiry date 16 January

From the novel of the same name by Craig S. Buehner. Jennifer is a selfish and superficial teenager who, at Christmas, discovers that her mother is ill and needs to be hospitalized. Distraught, Jennifer accidentally ends up in a homeless shelter, and from that moment, slowly, thanks also to the meeting with a little girl staying at the shelter, she understands the importance of helping others.

Kisses and hugs (comedy film Italy 1999) – expiry date 16 January

A Tuscan family of ostrich farmers invites councilor Mario to dinner on Christmas Eve to try to revive the fortunes of their business. But due to a misunderstanding, another Mario shows up, a restaurateur in financial and personal crisis. An exchange of person changes plans and destinies.