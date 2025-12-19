Seven films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this pre-Christmas weekend

For many, this weekend marks the start of the Christmas holidays, while others will continue to work tirelessly: for everyone, here are our streaming recommendations picked from the latest releases and expiring Prime Video content.

Among the new features worth mentioning is Fallout 2, of which the first episode has finally been released: if you need a refresher, here it is. Then there are films like The Bikeriders and Clean, but it is among the expiring content (and, let’s remember, in the “live TV” section) that you can find gems not to be missed, if you have already seen Dimmelo Sottovoce and Merv. During the holidays, in fact, various masterpieces will be deleted from the catalogue, such as the entire Harry Potter saga (but it will return, we are sure), the cult series Stargate SG-1, icons such as The Terminator and Over the Top, and comedies Uptown Girls and Legally Blonde, of which a prequel series will be released in 2026. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Fallout 2 (Original USA TV series, science fiction genre) – release date 17 December

Number of episodes and release mode: 8 episodes, one available each week until the season finale on February 4, 2026.

Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout tells the story of those who have everything and those who have nothing in a world where there is almost nothing left. Two hundred years after the apocalypse, the peaceful inhabitants of the luxurious fallout shelters are forced to return to the infernal radioactive wasteland that their ancestors had abandoned. To their surprise, they discover that an incredibly complex, insanely bizarre and profoundly violent universe awaits them. The new season will pick up from the epic finale of the first and take audiences on a journey through the Mojave wastelands to the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. The series stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias and Frances Turner.

The review and trailer of Fallout 2

The Bikeriders (2024 drama) – release date December 19

The Bikeriders captures a moment of American rebellion, when culture and people were changing. After a chance meeting at a bar, strong-willed Kathy is inexorably drawn to Benny, the newest member of a Midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals, led by the enigmatic Johnny. The club begins to evolve, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.

Clean (2021 action film)

Unmissable action thriller with Oscar winner Adrien Brody. Having finished with his past, Clean, now a troubled garbage collector, tries to live a quiet life of redemption. But when his good intentions make him the target of a local crime boss, he must turn to violence to protect himself and the people he cares about.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001 film) – expiry date 1 January

An orphan enrolled in a school of witchcraft and wizardry learns the truth about himself, his family, and the terrible evil that haunts the wizarding world.

Legally Blonde (2002 comedy film) – expiration date January 2nd

Elle Woods, an elegant young woman who is popular at university is dumped by her boyfriend. She decides to follow him to law school, as she realizes that there is much more to her than just a look.

Over the Top (1987 action film) – expiration date January 2nd

The championship title, a large cash prize, and the love of his son – the greatest prize of all – are on the line as Hawk faces his greatest foe for everything he’s ever wanted. Sylvester Stallone is the protagonist of this powerful and exciting film, the greatest challenge.

The Terminator (1985 science fiction film) – expiry date 2 January

In the modern classic that redefined the science fiction genre, Linda Hamilton and Michael Biehn battle an unstoppable killing machine, a Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger), to save the future of humanity and an unborn child.

Uptown Girls (2003 comedy film) – due date January 2nd

Molly is a spoiled party girl who just ran out of money. Ray is a naughty little girl who has just been left without a nanny. When Molly is hired as Ray’s new nanny, it’s the perfect opportunity for both of them to change their lives.

Stargate SG-1 (TV series 10 seasons) – expiration date January 1st

Colonel Jack O’Neill (Richard Dean Anderson) and his team of Daniel Jackson (Michael Shanks), Teal’c (Christopher Judge), and Capt. Samantha Carter (Amanda Tapping), wants to explore the mysteries of the Stargate and new worlds.