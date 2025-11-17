Seven films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (17-23 November)

Like every Monday, here we are to the rescue of those who don’t want to waste time choosing what to watch on Prime Video. We start our streaming recommendations with the week’s news, namely the penultimate episode of Maxton Hall 2, the animated series inspired by D&D (in case you are a fan of Stranger Things) The Mighty Nein and the films Città d’Asfalto and The Bricklayer. As for the section of expiring titles, we have chosen for you an anthology of cult horror films made in Italy: the choice is yours and have a good week!

The Mighty Nein (Original USA animated series for adults, fantasy genre) – released November 19th at 9:00 am

Number of episodes and release calendar: 8 episodes, the first 3 available from Wednesday 19 November, the following ones available one per week.

The Mighty Nein, sequel to The Legend of Vox Machina set twenty years later, it is the story of a group of fugitives and outcasts, bound by secrets and scars. When a powerful arcane relic known as “The Lighthouse” falls into dangerous hands, they must learn to work together to save the kingdom and prevent reality itself from falling apart.

Maxton Hall 2 ep. 5 (teen drama series Germany) – released November 21st

The love between James and Ruby seems to have blossomed again, but the difficulties are certainly not over. Because Mortimer Beaufort will do anything to keep his promise to his son to make Ruby’s life hell. And not just Ruby’s.

Asphalt City (US drama film) – release date 17 November

Ollie Cross is a young paramedic who, while preparing for the entrance exam to medical school, travels with Gene Rutovsky in an ambulance through the streets of New York. Rutovsky, hardened in a thousand battles, is one of the oldest paramedics in the city, he will be his companion and mentor, from him he will learn everything necessary to treat patients and survive their daily chaos.

The Bricklayer (US action film) – release date 18 November

Someone is blackmailing the CIA, assassinating foreign journalists and making it appear that the agency is responsible for the crimes. As the world begins to unite against the United States, the CIA must call in its most brilliant and rebellious agent, now retired, forcing him to face his past while trying to foil an international conspiracy.

… And you will live in terror! The afterlife (horror film Italy 1981) – expiry date 24 November

A girl tries to reopen the business of a partially destroyed hotel. But the building is built on one of the seven gates of Hell.

The Sect (horror film Italy 1991) – expiry date 24 November

Miriam teaches in a school in Frankfurt. One day she inadvertently runs over a mysterious old man, Moebius Kelly, who behaves in an unusual way and reveals to her that he is the priest of a sect that awaits the birth of the Antichrist. And Miriam is the one predestined to give birth to him. The sect will transform Miriam’s life into hell.

Buio Omega (horror film Italy 1979) – expiry date 24 November

Francesco, destroyed by the pain of the death of his beloved Anna, steals her body and embalms it, slipping into madness. The housekeeper Iris, secretly in love with him, supports him in his crazy intentions and in a series of murders.

Death smiled at the murderer (horror film Italy 1973) – expiry date 24 November

The investigation into a serial killer reveals that the murders committed have an origin linked to a dark past and supernatural forces.

Zombi 2 (horror film Italy 1979) – expiry date 24 November

A mysterious epidemic spreads on a tropical island that transforms humans into zombies. A group of scientists tries to find the cause of the disease.