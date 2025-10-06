Seven films, four TV series and a documentary to watch on first videos this week (6-12 October)

On this first Monday of October 2025 here we are always ready with our streaming advice aimed at first video subscribers who do not want to waste too much time looking for what to watch. Let’s start with the news, signal the new episode of Gen V 2, but above all the release of the Italian comedy show roast in Peace; For cinephiles there are new films such as Horror When Evil Lurks, the romantic love cutting and a documentary on the unforgettable John Candy. Let’s move on to the expiring titles including, in addition to the usual roundup of old and recent films, there are also two cult series such as Animnal Kingdom and Veronica Mars. To you the choice is good week!

When Evil Lurks (Horror Film 2024) – release date 6 October

The inhabitants of a small rural town discover that a demon is about to be born. They try desperately to escape before evil is born, but it could be too late.

Love coupon (US romantic film) – out of October 8th

Charlie, a fair of an all -female mechanical workshop, must rethink his future when a competing workshop moved to his. Looking for comfort, he turns to an anonymous online confidant, not knowing that it is Beau, the rival who threatens his business. When the spark takes both online and offline, the truth threatens to ruin everything.

Roast in Peace (Comedy Show Italia) – Release date: October 9th

Number of episodes and issue methods: 6 Binge episodes

Roast in Peace is the new highly anticipated comedy show with the most ruthless and fun funeral ever seen before. Four “deceased” celebrities and six comedians ready to commemorate them in their own way. The goal is one: to identify the worst comedian, the one that does not stop even in the face of death. Stefano Rapone, Edoardo Ferrario, Beatrice Arnera, Eleazaro Rossi, Corrado Nuzzo and Maria di Biase are ready to “honor” the memory of Selvaggia Lucarelli, Roberto Saviano, Elettra Lamborghini and Francesco Totti. A ruthless funeral led by an exceptional officiant: Michela Giraud. Roast in Peace is produced by Stand by Me in collaboration with Prime Videos.

The Roast trailer in Peace

Gen v season 2 ep. 6 (US TV series, genre: comedy, drama, action) – Outgoing on October 8th

Episode title: Cooking Lessons. Marie resurrected her sister Annabeth, but will they now be able to escape from Elmira and hunt Cipher?

The review of Gen V 2

As Gen V ended

John Candy: I ​​Lime Me (US Biographical Documentary) – On Prime Videos from 10 October 2025

John Candy arrives from director Colin Hanks and producer Ryan Reynolds: I like me, documentary on life, career and disappearance of one of the most loved actors of all time. Its story is told by those who have known him best, through unpublished archival movies, images and interviews. After being previewed on the opening evening of the 50th edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, John Candy: I ​​like me will debut on first videos all over the world on October 10, 2025.

Animal Kingdom (US dramatic TV series 2016, 6 seasons) – Date of expiration 10 October

When the seventeen year old Joshua “J” Cody moves from some of his extravagant relatives to a coastal city of South California, he is dragged in their life as pleasures and excesses. But when “J” discovers that all this is financed by criminal activities, it immediately becomes clear that joining this family involves dangers and situations that are difficult to manage.

Veronica Mars (TV series Mistery USA 2006, 3 seasons) – Date of expiration 10 October

In the rich community of Neptune, the rich dictate the laws. They are the owners of the town and high school, and they desperately try to keep their dirty small secrets hidden.

Suspect of crime (film 1991) – expiration date 11 October

A famous director is asked to testify against friends suspected of being a communist.

COBB (Film 1994) – Date of expiration 11 October

Ty Cobb takes on a writer for the biography that sees him for what he is.

Memoirs of an invisible man (Film 1992) – Date of expiration 11 October

An experiment of the government went wrong makes an innocent invisible.

Ghostbusters: glacial threat (Film 2024) – Date of expiration 11 October

In Ghostbusters: global threat, the Spengler family returns where it all began, the iconic New York firefighters barracks, and joins the original hatches that developed a secret research laboratory to bring the fight against ghosts to a higher level.

Fight Club (Film 1999) – Expiry date 11 October

Disillusioned from life, a man organizes boxing encounters with a friend.