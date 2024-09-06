Seven Movies and a TV Series to Watch on Prime Video This Weekend

Looking for tips on what to watch on Prime Video this weekend? You’ve come to the right place. So let’s start our suggestions with Prime’s most important series, Rings of Power Season 2, which has reached Episode 4 of its second season.

Among the new releases in the catalog are also two Italian films such as Un mondo a parte with Antonio Albanese and Flaminia with Michela Giraud. Otherwise, let’s look at the expiring titles, where there are films such as Missing, Vengeance, Nop, Watcher and Moneyball. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Rings of Power 2 (Original TV Series, Episode 4) – Release Date September 5

Episode 4: The Oldest. The Stranger finds what he was looking for. Arondir and Isildur search for Theo. Galadriel and Elrond fall into a trap.

The spoiler-free review

The summary of the first three episodes

Episode 4 recap

A World Apart (2024 Movie) Release Date September 2

Michele Cortese is an elementary school teacher who, after 30 years of teaching in the outskirts of the capital, asks for a temporary assignment to a school in Rupe, a small village of 378 souls lost in the heart of the Abruzzo National Park.

Flaminia (2024 film) – release date September 7

Flaminia De Angelis, a girl from Northern Rome, is smiling, obsessed with fitness and rich. Under pressure from her mother, she is about to marry Alberto, the son of a diplomat, to climb the social ladder. The arrival of her half-sister Ludovica, who is autistic, turns her life upside down, and an unexpected event puts everything at risk.

Missing (2023 film) – due date September 9

From the filmmakers of Searching comes Missing, a gripping mystery that will make you question whether you really know the people closest to you. When her mother (Nia Long) disappears while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend, June (Storm Reid) begins her search for answers, but international red tape stands in her way. Stranded thousands of miles away in Los Angeles, June uses all the latest technology at her disposal to find her mother before it’s too late. But the more she investigates, the more questions her online searches raise. As June exposes her mother’s secrets, she discovers she never really knew her.

Vengeance (2022 movie) – due date September 10

A New York radio host tries to solve the murder of a girl he had sex with and travels to the South to investigate the circumstances of her death and find out what happened to her.

Nope (2022 Movie) – Due Date September 10

After the shocking death of their father, Hollywood animal trainer OJ and his sister Emerald, residents of a remote Southern California valley, witness a disturbing and chilling discovery on their sprawling ranch, which they attempt to document on video.

Watcher (2022 movie) – due date September 10

It will no longer be available on Prime Video in 5 days

Julia, an American married to a Romanian expat, arrives in Bucharest to start a new life. But when a serial killer who only targets women emerges in the city, she notices a neighbor staring at her from the window across the street.

Moneyball (2012 film) – expiration date September 11

Oakland Athletics General Manager Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) challenges the system and stereotypes when he is forced to rebuild the team from scratch on a shoestring budget, despite opposition from the old guard, the media, the fans and his own coach (Philip Seymour Hoffman), with the help of a young economist from Yale.