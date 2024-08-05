Seven Movies and Two TV Series to Watch on Prime Video This Week

For those on vacation and for those who just want to enjoy a good movie or a good TV series streaming on Prime Video, here are our suggestions for this week of early August. Let’s start with the new releases, with two films: engines and action in One Fast Move, adventure and feelings in Arthur the King. They are not new but the eighth season of the spin-off series Fear The Walking Dead and the complete collection of the legendary Buffy – the Vampire Slayer have just entered the catalog.

If that’s not enough for you, we also have some suggestions among the expiring contents, in particular five films: the recent Italian Il primo giorno della mia vita, the dramatic Vicino alla fine, the thriller by Stephen King 1408, the true stories of Crossing Over and also the thriller Confusione di echi: the choice is yours and have a good week!

One Fast Move (Original film) – release date August 8

One Fast Move is an action-adventure thriller about a young man down on his luck who searches for his estranged father to help him pursue his dream of becoming a professional motorcycle racer. With the help of his small-town sweetheart and a motorcycle shop owner who acts as his mentor, he begins to break down the walls his father’s absence has built.

Arthur The King – Together at any cost (Original film) – release date August 9

Over the course of ten days and 435 miles, an unbreakable bond develops between professional adventure racer Michael Light (Mark Wahlberg) and a stray dog ​​he names Arthur. Based on an incredible true story, Arthur The King follows Light as he, desperate for one last chance to win, tries to convince a sponsor to back him and a team of athletes (Simu Liu, Nathalie Emmanuel and Ali Suliman) in the Adventure Racing World Championships in the Dominican Republic. As the team is pushed to the limits of their endurance during the race, Light’s relationship with Arthur will redefine the true meaning of victory, loyalty and friendship.

Fear the Walking Dead (TV Series Season 8) – Release Date August 1

Divided, after escaping the fall of the Tower, our survivors find themselves facing the challenges of life with FATHER, forced to choose between who they have become and who they would like to be.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (TV Series 1992, Seasons 1-7) – Release Date August 5

Buffy’s life is just perfect, until a strange man informs her that destiny has chosen her to fight Lothos, Lefty and their gang of bloodsuckers. And Buffy won’t back down: the cheerleader will become a vampire slayer!

The First Day of My Life (2023 Movie) – Due Date August 11

A mysterious man shows up to four people who have hit rock bottom and want to end it all to propose a pact: one week to make them fall in love with life again. His intent is to offer the chance to discover what the world could be like without them and help them find a new meaning to their lives.

Near the End (1993 film) – due date August 11

Ardennes, during the Second World War, a team of six American soldiers is stationed in an advanced location. A German team nearby is carrying out the same task, but intends to surrender to the Americans. The two groups decide to simulate a firefight to justify the capture of the German team, but one of the American soldiers loses his head.

1408 (2007 film) – due date August 13

A man writing a book about the paranormal travels to New York and stays in a hotel room that is said to have been responsible for the deaths of all the guests who have stayed there. Based on the short story by Stephen King.

Crossing Over (2009 film) – due date August 13

This film follows the adventures of immigrants of different nationalities who try to obtain residency permits in Los Angeles.

Stir of Echoes (2000 film) – expiration date August 13

After being hypnotized by his sister-in-law at a party, a man begins to have strange visions of a young woman’s ghost. He decides to find out her story, but in doing so, he finds himself in danger.