Shogun, first announcements for season 2: the cast, directors and writers

First announcements for the second season of the series cwhich broke records and received international critical acclaim. We’re talking about Shogunthe original adaptation of James Clavell’s bestselling novel which set the record for the most Emmy awards won by a single season of a series: 18. Here are all the previews and announcements.

Shogun 2, the first previews

While filming for season two will begin in January in Vancouver, the cast, directors and writers were announced at The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific’s Disney+ Originals Preview in Hong Kong.

Shogun, the cast of the second season

Between confirmations, returns and new names, the cast of the second season of Shogun. New cast members include Asami Mizukawa (as Aya), Masataka Kubota (Hyūga), Sho Kaneta (Hidenobu), Takaaki Enoki (Lord Ito) and Jun Kunimura (Goda). Alongside Hiroyuki Sanada (Toranaga), and Cosmo Jarvis (Blackthorne), Fumi Nikaidô (Ochiba), Shinnosuke Abe (Buntaro), Hiroto Kanai (Omi), Yoriko Dôguchi (Kiri), Tommy Bastow (Alvito), Yuko Miyamoto (Gin), Eita Okuno (Saeki) and Yuka Kouri (Kiku) also return to the stellar cast.

Shogun, the directors and writers of the second season

Hiromi Kamata and Takeshi Fukunaga – two directors of the award-winning first season – will direct the second season together with Anthony Byrne, Kate Herron and Justin Marks. The screenwriters, however, are Rachel Kondo, Justin Marks, Shannon Goss, Matt Lambert, Maegan Houang, Emily Yoshida, Caillin Puente and Sofie Somoroff.