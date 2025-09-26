Sicily Express, Ficarra and Picone return to Netflix with a new Christmas series

After embedded, Ficarra and Picone return to Netflix with a new Christmas series. In fact, the beloved Sicilian duo presented Sicily Express, a new comedy series in 5 episodes written, directed and played by Salvo Ficarra and Valentino Picone. Here are the advances on the plot, the cast and the release date, and a first clip to immerse ourselves in the atmospheres of this series.

What Sicily Express is about

Sicily Express is a comedy series that tells the story of Salvo and Valentino, two Sicilian nurses who divide their life between work in Milan and their families in Sicily. A few days before Christmas, they come across a magical portal: an unexpected discovery destined to upset their lives … but not necessarily for the better.

In the cast, in addition to Salvo Ficarra and Valentino Picone, also Katia Follesa and Barbara Tabita. Produced by Tramp Limited, the series is written – as well as by Ficarra & Picone – by Fabrizio Cestaro, Nicola Guaglianone and Fabrizio Testini.

When Sicily Express comes out

All five episodes will be available in streaming on Netflix from the day on Friday 5 December.

The first clip of Sicily Express

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6rlu9whascs