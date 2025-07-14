Sinner is the first Italian tennis player in history to win Wimbledon: the technical analysis of the final

For the first time in the career, Jannik Sinner conquer the tournament of Wimbledon 2025 by beating the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz With the score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, at the end of a match that lasted just over 3 hours. It is a result that brings Sinner into history, becoming the first Italian ever to raise the prestigious trophy on the Wimbledon grass. Only 35 days ago, the two had given birth to the match longer In the history of Roland Garros, with Sinner who had to abdicate the Spanish champion after having been just two points entitled.

This time, however, Sinner overturned the situation, demonstrating great growth both from a technical and mental point of view. Not only that, the Italian number one interrupted the winning strip of 24 matches consecutive of Alcaraz, showing a great solidity especially in the service, with a percentage of First balls in the field greater than 60% To which is added 60% of points conquered with the second. We sift through the technical data of the Wimbledon final and see how Sinner managed to impose his game on Alcaraz.

The victory of Jannik Sinner on Carlos Alcaraz was not only a matter of winning or natural talent, but above all of intelligent management of the match, as highlighted by the official data of the final. Let’s start from serviceone of the key aspects of the success of Italian. Sinner has put in place the 62% of first balls (72 out of 117), higher than 53% of the Spaniard (64 out of 121). However, both have capitalized the first service well, winning the 75% points on these balls (Sinner 54/72, Alcaraz 48/64)but the real difference has been seen on second service: Sinner has conquered the 60% of the points (27 out of 45), while Alcaraz stopped at 51% (29 out of 57). This data indicates how Italian has been able to better exploit the opportunities when the Spaniard was under pressure.

Although Alcaraz has put more on the report ace (15 against the 8 of Sinner), he also committed the triple of double fouls (7 against 2), this highlighted a magior pressure on the Spaniard’s service, which paid some more risk. The errors to the Alcaraz joke were a Sliding Doors of the match, granting Sinner more Possibility than Break balls. These saw Sinner exploit well 4 out of 9 (44%), almost half, while Alcaraz alone 2 out of 6 (33%).

The ability to vary the game also played an important role. Sinner won 30 points out of 40 Goal descents (75%), exploiting the grass field to surprise the Spanish with volée and close attacks, while Alcaraz had less successful in this fundamental, while maintaining a good percentage (17 out of 23, 74%).

Beyond the service and the descents to the network, Jannik Sinner built his triumph also through extremely solid management of exchanges. The Italian won 125 points overall against i 113 of Alcaraz. In particular, in long rally (over 9 shots), Sinner dominated: 13 points won against 7 of Alcaraz. Yet curiously, it was the Spaniard who traveled More meters overall on the field: 3,376.6 meters against 3,330.4 meters of Sinner, with an average by very similar point (14.2 m/point for Alcaraz, 14.0 m/point for Sinner). This figure suggests greater efficiency in the movements of the Italian tennis player, who has covered less field, however obtaining more points.

Analyzing the responses to the service, Sinner had the better of here too: he won 44 points in response on 121 (36%), against the 36 out of 117 of the Spaniard (31%). This means that Italian has managed to be more effective in “steal” Points in the opponent’s jokes, a fundamental aspect on a field like that of Wimbledon, where usually those who serve a part of the advantage. If instead we talk about winning shotsthe two have practically equated: 40 winners For Sinner against i 38 of Alcaraz. A light difference emerges on the data of the unformed errors, with 40 for Sinner e 36 For Alcaraz.

The battle at the service was a key element of the Wimbledon 2025 final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner recorded one average speed on the first service of 207 km/h, touching a maximum peak of 220 km/hwhile the second ball traveled to an average of 174 km/h (with the maximum at 189 km/h). Overall, its average speed media at the service has stood on the 194 km/h.

Alcaraz, for his part, served a first light ball faster, with an average of 201 km/he a maximum of 225 km/hwhile the second ball traveled on average a 169 km/hwith the fastest service a 209 km/h. The overall average of his service was to 187 km/h.

With this victory, Sinner reconfirms himself in the first place in the ATP ranking ranking with 12,030 pointsdetaching Alcaraz who remains to 8,600 points. The distance of 3,430 points Between the two is the widest so far in the season, a margin that places Sinner in a position of great advantage in the race at the end of the year.