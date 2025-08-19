Sinner was sick and the organizers of Cincinnati whistle the ears





It was all set for a final with the bows, the umpteenth of a saga – the one with Carlos Alcaraz – which is only postponed a few weeks. The twenty minutes shock of Cincinnati, with Jannik Sinner with pendant, will be forgotten quickly by the fans of the blue champion.

Impossible to fight like this

The fresh winner of Wimbledon – neo 24 years old – was sick. In a sport where you must always be 100% to compete at high levels, it was impossible to fight in those conditions with the Spaniard. He entered the field only in order not to put the organizers of the American tournament in difficulty, who instead invented them all, to this tour, to make the task of tennis players more difficult, forced to play (too much) in the hottest hours.

The Farorsa final

An address, the one held in Ohio, convenient for European televisions, less for athletes. Already the attitude of Sasha Zverev in the semifinal – always with Alcaraz, Nadal’s heir also in the ability to stand the heat – will have caused some whistle in the ears of the top of Cincinnati: now also the Finalina Farsa, with a trembling Sinner.

Eight retreats in the men’s scoreboard: an exaggerated number. “One of the hottest tournament we played”, one of the hottest tournaments where he played: the South Tyrolean was the usual Christian Democratic and politically correct champion. He knows better than everyone how the world works. And he won’t even argue against the “mixed double” organized in New York as an appetizer of the US Open. On the other hand, there are rich prizes and cotillons for everyone. In Cincinnati he did as Cincinnato: he retired. Novak Djokovic, a weather bulletin in hand, preferred to give up and present himself directly in the Big Apple, jumping this American “oven” that adds nothing to his career.

An unforgettable 2025