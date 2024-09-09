Sinner's is a dictatorship: opponents are no longer scary

Culture

Sinner’s is a dictatorship: opponents are no longer scary

Sinner’s is a dictatorship: opponents are no longer scary

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
The state with one of the most beautiful cities in the United States in 2024: it has more inhabitants than Canada
Sinner’s is a dictatorship: opponents are no longer scary
Earthquake in Syriza: leader Kasselakis, the former banker the left didn’t like, loses confidence