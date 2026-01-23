"Sinners – The Sinners": where to stream the film with 16 Oscar nominations

He entered the history of cinema for his 16 nominations for the 2026 Oscars, the highest number of nominations ever. Everyone is talking about it and, most likely, we will hear about it for a long time to come. Let’s talk about “Sinners”, the horror film directed by Ryan Coogler, which broke every record by becoming the most nominated feature film ever in the history of the Academy Awards.

All the 2026 Oscar nominations

Already winner of two 2026 Golden Globes (Best cinema and box office result and Best soundtrack), “Sinners” has won an extraordinary number of nominations at the 2026 Oscars: Best film, Best director and Best original screenplay for Ryan Coogler, Best leading actor for Michael B. Jordan, Best supporting actress for Wunmi Mosaku and Best supporting actor for Delroy Lindo.

Added to these are: Best casting, Best cinematography for Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Best editing for Michael P. Shawver, Best production design, Best costumes, Best make-up and hairstyling, Best sound, Best visual effects, Best original song “I Lied to You” and Best original soundtrack.

For those who missed it at the cinema: where can you catch it in streaming?

Where to watch “Sinners – I Peccatori” streaming

“Sinners – I Peccatori” will be broadcast for the first time on Monday 26 January, at 9.15pm, on Sky Cinema Uno and will be available in streaming on NOW.

Sinners – The Sinners: what it’s about

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, two twin brothers (played by Michael B. Jordan) return to their hometown in search of a new beginning, but there they will discover that an even greater evil is ready to welcome them back.

Sinners – I Peccatori: who is in the cast

Alongside Michael B. Jordan, the film’s protagonist in an intense double role, the cast brings together Hailee Steinfeld, Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Jayme Lawson, Omar Benson Miller and Delroy Lindo. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film marks a new, ambitious stage in the authorial journey of Ryan Coogler, who here intertwines horror, fantasy-thriller and drama in a powerful and layered tale.