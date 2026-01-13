"Sin"the new series with Emanuela Fanelli set in 2049: VIP guests, plot and when it comes out

Emanuela Fanelli is the protagonist of “Peccato”, a new comedy series arriving on the HBO Max Italia streaming platform. It is a mockumentary comedy set in the near future that reconstructs the life and tumultuous career of Emanuela Fanelli. Many VIP guests in the series from Alessandro Borghi to Sabrina Ferilli up to Geppi Cucciari. But let’s delve deeper into this new Italian serial project to understand what awaits us and when we will find it online on the new streaming platform HBO Max.

Directed by Valerio Vestoso and written by Emanuela Fanelli, Giulio Somazzi and Valerio Vestoso, Sin is a surreal documentary story set that imagines with irony and intelligence the professional and human parable of Emanuela Fanelli.

Through an original mix of real archive materials and fictitious reconstructions, interviews, television fragments and ad hoc content, the series retraces the successes, downfalls and unexpected turning points of the actress’s career. A story capable of entertaining and surprising, but also of exciting, thanks to an affectionate and ruthless look at the same time, enriched by the participation of an exceptional cast.

Filming of the series begins tomorrow January 14, 2026.

Too bad: the plot

Year 2049. Emanuela Fanelli is 63 years old and lives isolated in a small remote town in the Aosta Valley. He no longer acts, he shuns cameras and interviews. Moreover, even the media seem to have forgotten her, after years of total inactivity. What happened? What scandal forced her to disappear from the scene and withdraw from public life?

Too bad: the cast

In the cast Emanuela Fanelli with Stefano Accorsi, Francesca Archibugi, Anna Bonaiuto, Alessandro Borghi, Geppi Cucciari, Massimo De Lorenzo, Sabrina Ferilli, Paolo Genovese, Valerio Mastandrea, Ferzan Özpetek, Paolo Virzì and with Paola Cortellesi. Numerous protagonists from the world of entertainment and culture also participate, including: Giovanni Benincasa, Gianni Canova, Piera Detassis, Giovanni Floris, Gigi Marzullo, Malcom Pagani, Stefano Rapone, Tullio Solenghi, Daniele Tinti, Tommaso Zorzi. And not only that.

“Peccato” is a series produced by Be Water Film, in collaboration with HBO Max and in collaboration with Rai Cinema.

Too bad: when it comes out on HBO Max

“Peccato” will be released soon on HBO Max, we presume between the end of 2026 and 2027.