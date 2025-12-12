Six films and a TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (12-14 December)

If between a rush for gifts and a company dinner you still have time to watch something on Prime Video, here are our Friday streaming recommendations selected from new releases and expiring titles; but we remind you of pearls such as Quantum Leap and La Tata in the “live TV” section. Also because the only series that has recently entered the catalog is the fourth season of the not very recent The Blacklist; but get ready because Fallout 2 comes out in a few days.

If, however, you want to watch a good film, you have more choices: this week the romantics Merv and Dimmelo Sottovoce and the tender My Friend the Penguin were released, but as always we have also chosen some titles from the expiring content. So the choice is yours and have a good weekend!

Merv (Original USA film, romantic comedy genre) – releases December 10th

When their beloved dog Merv loses his vivacity after their separation, Anna (Zooey Deschanel) and Russ (Charlie Cox) are forced to face the most embarrassing situation possible: sharing custody of him. Hoping to lift Merv’s spirits, Russ takes him to Florida for a well-deserved vacation, but Anna unexpectedly shows up too. As Merv slowly regains his good spirits, Anna and Russ discover that healing their dog’s broken heart could reignite the spark in their relationship, too.

Merv’s review

Dimmelo Sottovoce (Original Spanish film, comedy genre) – streaming from 12 December at 1am

Kamila Hamilton had everything under control… or so she thought: it wasn’t in her plans for the Di Bianco brothers to return and upset her life again. Seven years earlier, her first kiss with Thiago and the unconditional protection Taylor offered her had marked her life forever. Now, their return threatens to shatter the facade Kami has carefully built. She is no longer the innocent girl they knew: since they left, it seems that no one can really connect with her. Nobody but them. Will Kami be able to resist Thiago’s presence? What will happen when Taylor starts looking at her differently? Will everything be destroyed again into a thousand pieces?

The trailer and information of Dimelo Bajito

My Penguin Friend (2025 adventure film) – release date 11 December

Based on a true story; an enchanting adventure about a lost penguin rescued from an oil spill, who transforms the life of a heartbroken fisherman. They soon become unlikely friends, so close that not even the vast ocean can tear them apart.

The Blacklist season 4 (TV series 2013) – release date 7 December

The Blacklist revolves around an international criminal who mysteriously turns himself in to the feds and offers to help them capture the men he’s protected his whole life.

Four Four Forty Four (2022 drama film) – due date December 21st

An epic love story about a young couple’s struggles in dealing with mental health issues and society’s reactions to this situation. Based on true events, it is a story of strength, love, determination, infused with humor.

Clown (horror film 2016) – expiration date December 23rd

Jack’s party threatens to be a disaster. Kent, his father, finds a clown costume, saves the day but can no longer remove the makeup from his face. He discovers an ancient, now forgotten legend: once upon a time the Cloyne, demon of the glaciers, went to the villages to devour a child a month in winter. No one remembers the demon anymore… but that bloody face is still hungry.

The Girlfriend Experience (2009 drama film) – due date December 23rd

Directed by Steven Soderbergh (“Sex, Lies and Videotape” and “Ocean’s Eleven”), an exquisitely cheeky film starring former porn star Sasha Grey. Chelsea is a high-class Manhattan escort trying to improve her image on the “market” through an online site. The relationship with her boyfriend, who accepts her profession, breaks down when an encounter causes their relationship to collapse.