Six films and a TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend (5-7 December)

If you are a lover of TV series and are looking for the latest news from Prime Video, you have to admit that there isn’t much this week, apart from the first episode of the South Korean series Definitely Tomorrow.

So, if you have finished Maxton Hall 2 (with the ending that projects us towards the already confirmed season 3), Malice and Lazarus, this weekend you can dedicate yourself to some good films. Among the new releases is another Christmas film: after Christmas without Father, a Christmas without mother in Oh. What. Fun. with Michelle Pfeiffer, but Damaged with Samuel L. Jackson also deserves a chance.

And then, obviously, there is the section of expiring titles, among which we have selected the horror films Mindhunters and Immaculate, the Italian drama Dieci Minuti and the most recent chapter of the Bad Boys action saga. The choice is yours and have a good weekend!

The best Prime Video TV series of 2025

Oh. What. Fun. (Original USA film, Christmas comedy genre) – on Prime Video from 3 December at 9.00

Claire Clauster (Michelle Pfeiffer) is the glue that holds her chaotic and adorable family together during the holiday season. From beautifully frosted cookies to meticulously wrapped gifts, no one does home decorating as well as Claire. But this year, after she organizes a special trip, her family makes a crucial mistake: leaving her home alone. Exasperated and convinced that she is not appreciated, Claire will decide to leave on an impromptu adventure of her own and while her family struggles to look for her, she will discover the unexpected magic of an unconventional Christmas. With an extraordinary cast that includes Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Dominic Sessa, Danielle Brooks, Devery Jacobs, Havana Rose Liu, Maude Apatow, Jason Schwartzman, Eva Longoria and Joan Chen, and directed by Michael Showalter, Oh. What. Fun. is a fun Christmas comedy that celebrates those in the family who do their utmost to organize the holidays, ending up exhausted.

The review and trailer of Oh. What. Fun.

Damaged (US-UK action film 2024) – release date 6 December

In a Scotland terrorized by a ruthless killer, the local authorities ask for help from Chicago detective Dan Lawson (Samuel L. Jackson), who years earlier had investigated similar crimes.

Definitely Tomorrow (Drama Series South Korea 2025) – releasing December 6 at 4pm

As young men, Lee Kyeong-do and Seo Ji-woo separate after two intense relationships. Ten years later, they meet again: he is a journalist investigating an adultery scandal, she is the wife of the man at the center of the story. Now on the threshold of forty, they are no longer kids, but the spark between them is still alive. Kyeong-do wants to prove, to her and to himself, that he still loves her.

Mindhunters – Inside the Mind of the Serial Killer (USA horror film 2005) – expiry date 9 December

Seven promising FBI students, a desert island off the coast of North Carolina and a test to become expert psychological profilers. Starting from a simulated crime scene, the agents will have to trace the identity of the serial killer. The imperative for solving the macabre enigma? Be wary. It is precisely in the group, in fact, that the profile of the murderer is hidden.

Immaculate: The Chosen One (USA horror film 2024) – expiry date 11 December

Cecilia is a young, deeply religious American nun, who is called to move to a remote convent in the beautiful Italian countryside. What seems like a warm welcome quickly turns into a nightmare when Cecilia discovers that the convent hides dark secrets and unspeakable horrors.

Ten minutes (drama film Italy 2024) – expiry date 13 December

Ten minutes a day can change the course of your day. Ten minutes doing something completely new can change the course of a life. This is what Bianca will discover in the midst of an existential crisis. New meetings, the discovery of special bonds and listening to those who have always loved us. Sometimes it doesn’t take much to start over and this film teaches us that.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (USA action film 2024) – deadline December 13

The world’s favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your-seat action and irreverent comedy, but this time with a twist: Miami’s finest are now on the run.

The review of Bad Boys: Ride or Die