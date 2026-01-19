Six films and six TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (19-25 January)

This week our streaming recommendations aimed at Prime Video subscribers are particularly full of unmissable titles, both among the latest news and among expiring content. Let’s start with the new releases: there are the weekly episodes of Fallout 2, Beast Games 2 and The Night Manager 2, but there are also absolute novelties such as the unreleased thriller series Steal – The Robbery, available for binge watching as well as Red Carpet Vip al Tappeto 2, which returns with Alessia Marcuzzi and Gialappa’s Band to comment and guide the performances of the teams of body guard comedians and the divas to be protected. Even among the expiring titles there is a TV series to (re)watch, namely the legendary Dr. House. For those who prefer a film, however, if you have already seen the latest news, dive into the titles close to cancellation, there are pearls such as the Fast and Furious saga, 21 Jump Street, Four Weddings and a Funeral and more. The choice is yours, have a good week and good visions!

Steal – The Heist (UK thriller TV series) – release date 21 January at 9am

Number of episodes and release mode: 6 binge episodes.

Steal is an adrenaline-filled contemporary thriller about the heist of the century, starring Zara (Sophie Turner), an ordinary employee who finds herself catapulted into the center of the action. A typical working day at pension fund investment firm Lochmill Capital is turned upside down when a violent gang of thieves breaks into the offices and forces Zara and her best friend Luke (Archie Madekwe) to do their bidding. But who would steal billions of pounds from ordinary people’s pensions and why? Chief Inspector Rhys (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) is determined to find out, but having recently relapsed into his gambling addiction, he must keep his own money problems at bay as he investigates the secret plans and conflicting interests behind this far-reaching crime.

The trailer and previews of Steal – The Heist

Red Carpet – VIP on the carpet 2 (game show Italy) – released on January 23rd

Number of episodes and release mode: 4 binge episodes.

The game show hosted by Alessia Marcuzzi is back with the irreverent voices and relentless commentary of Gialappa’s Band (Marco Santin and Giorgio Gherarducci). Five exceptional divas will compete on the red carpet, set up this time in a water park: Federica Nargi, Alba Parietti, Pamela Prati, Giulia Salemi, Flavia Vento. With them, three teams of bodyguards: the Autogol, Alessandro Betti, Valentina Cardinali, Alessandro Ciacci, Gianluca Fubelli aka Scintilla, Antonio Ornano, Giulia Vecchio. Three fierce teams of bodyguards have the mission of escorting five celebrities to their final destination, making them stay at all costs on the red carpet that unrolls at their feet.

The trailer, the contestants, the hosts of Red Carpet 2

The review of the first Red Carpet VIP at the Carpet

Fallout 2 ep. 6 (Original USA TV series, science fiction genre) – release date 21 January

Number of episodes and release mode: 8 episodes, one available each week until the season finale on February 4, 2026.

Lucy and the Ghoul have been welcomed to New Vegas by an example of the legendary Deathclaw, while Max’s fate is increasingly uncertain.

The review and trailer of Fallout 2

Beast Games 2 episode 5 (US game show) – on Prime Video from January 21st

Number of episodes and release calendar: 10 episodes, 3 from January 7th, the others one per week every Wednesday until the finale on February 25th.

After the crossover episode with Survivor, among the 20 remaining competitors there is a new millionaire, but JC has also acquired considerable power, thanks to the ten million dollar coin given to him by MrBeast.

The review and trailer of Beast Games 2

The review of Beast Games first season

The Night Manager 2 ep. 4 (UK thriller TV series) – release date 18 January

Number of episodes and release calendar: 6 episodes, 3 available on January 11th, the other three released weekly every Wednesday until the finale on February 1st.

Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he had buried his past. Now, as Alex Goodwin, a low-ranking MI6 agent in charge of a silent surveillance unit in London, his life is pleasantly quiet. Then, one night, a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary sparks a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new intruder: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

On this dangerous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine finds himself embroiled in a deadly plot involving weapons and the training of a guerrilla army. As alliances fracture, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilize a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he wants to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late.

The Night Manager 2 review

Dr. House (8 seasons medical TV series) – expiration date January 30th

Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) is a gruff doctor, with an almost brutal honesty, grumpy towards patients with whom, if he could, he would even avoid speaking. Suffering from chronic pain in one leg, he is forced to walk with the help of a cane.

21 Jump Street (2012 action comedy film) – expiration date February 1st

A pair of clueless cops are assigned to impersonate high school students to investigate a synthetic drug ring.

The Fast and the Furious (2001 action film) – expiration date February 1st

Cop Brian O’Connor must decide which side he’s on after infiltrating a gang operating in the illegal car racing business.

Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters (horror film 2013) – expiration date February 1

Hansel and Gretel, 15 years after their misadventure with the gingerbread house, have become bounty hunters hunting witches.

The Gang of Santas (comedy film 2010) – expiration date February 1st

It’s Christmas Eve: what are Aldo Giovanni and Giacomo doing at the police station? Three friends, united by their passion for bowls, have ended up in trouble: what stories will they tell to exonerate themselves from the terrible accusation of being a gang of thieves?

Easy Girl (2010 comedy film) – expiration date February 1st

When the white lie about her virginity becomes public knowledge, a high school girl sees her life retrace that of Hester Prynne, the protagonist of “The Scarlet Letter”.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994 comedy film) – expiration date February 1st

In this gripping romantic comedy, bachelor Charles (Hugh Grant) can’t seem to commit. But everything changes when he meets Carrie (Andie MacDowell), only to discover that he’s about to take the plunge… But with someone else!