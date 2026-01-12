Six films and three TV series to watch on Prime Video this week (12-18 January)

We’re now halfway through January, and in this cold winter what’s better than watching something new, or old, on Prime Video? We begin our streaming recommendations this week by reminding you that the new episodes of Fallout 2, Beast Games 2 and The Night Manager 2 will be released in these days. For those who prefer a film we instead recommend the sentimental American The Bad Boy and Me and the German drama Der Tiger. And then, as always, the expiring content, among which we have chosen for you Wonder, Blink Twice, Satan’s gaze – Carrie and Men in step. The choice is yours and have a good week!

Fallout 2 ep. 5 (Original USA TV series, science fiction genre) – release date 14 January

Number of episodes and release mode: 8 episodes, one available each week until the season finale on February 4, 2026.

For Max the situation is compromised, while Lucy and the Ghoul have arrived in New Vegas, but have not found what they were expecting at all.

The review and trailer of Fallout 2

Beast Games 2 episode 4 (US game show) – on Prime Video from January 14th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 10 episodes, 3 from January 7th, the others one per week every Wednesday until the finale on February 25th.

The first three episodes saw the number of contestants drastically reduced from 200 to 25, and the ten contestants who returned from the first season were also decimated. There are currently 13 “strong”, 9 “intelligent” and 3 “expert” in the race.

The review and trailer of Beast Games 2

The review of Beast Games first season

The Night Manager 2 ep. 4 (UK thriller TV series) – release date 18 January

Number of episodes and release calendar: 6 episodes, 3 available on January 11th, the other three released weekly every Wednesday until the finale on February 1st.

Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he had buried his past. Now, as Alex Goodwin, a low-ranking MI6 agent in charge of a silent surveillance unit in London, his life is pleasantly quiet. Then, one night, a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary sparks a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new intruder: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva).

On this dangerous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine finds himself embroiled in a deadly plot involving weapons and the training of a guerrilla army. As alliances fracture, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilize a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he wants to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late.

The trailer and things to know about The Night Manager 2

The Bad Boy and Me (US romance film) – out January 16th

Based on the most read novel ever on Wattpad, Dallas Bryan is a determined cheerleader, aiming to get a dance scholarship to CalArts. Drayton Lahey is the rebellious quarterback, coming from a legendary football family, and he’s everything Dallas shouldn’t want; at least, that’s what she keeps telling herself. But when Dallas and Dray find themselves close together, sparks fly in every direction. The more she tries to convince herself that she doesn’t need him, the more she understands that maybe the time has come to stop thinking about what she needs and move towards what she really wants. This fun, youthful love story has surpassed 31 million reads on the platform and is Wattpad Books’ second best-selling paperback.

Der Tiger Journey to Hell (drama film Germany 2026) – on Prime Video from January 2nd

Eastern Front, 1943: the crew of a Tiger tank is sent on a dangerous mission, behind enemy lines. Traversing the deadly no-man’s land, they will have to face not only the enemy, but also their own inner demons.

Wonder (USA 2017 drama film) – due date January 15th

Auggie, born with a rare disease, finds himself facing school for the first time. The love of his family and a great deal of courage help him find his place in the world and in the hearts of his classmates.

Blink Twice (USA 2024 drama film) – due date January 21st

Tech mogul Slater King invites waitress Frida on an island vacation with him and his friends. Between crazy nights and sunny days, guests suspect something is wrong. Frida tries to discover the truth and make it out alive.

Satan’s Gaze – Carrie (USA horror film 2013) – expiry date January 22nd

A shy high school girl unleashes her telekinetic powers after constant provocation from her classmates.

Keeping Up (Cadence) (US drama film 1991) – expiry date 22 January

As punishment for drunkenness and rebellious behavior, a young white soldier (Charlie Sheen) is thrown into a stockade populated entirely by black convicts led by Stokes (Laurence Fishburne) and supervised by a sadistic sergeant (Martin Sheen).