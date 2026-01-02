Six films and two TV series to watch on Prime Video in the first weekend of 2026

If after the revelry of New Year’s Eve and before that of the Epiphany you want to treat yourself to a more peaceful start to 2026, our streaming advice could be useful for deciding what to watch on Prime Video on the first weekend of the new year.

If you haven’t already seen it on New Year’s Eve, among the new releases we would like to point out the third episode of Fallout 2, while the first title released this year is Gigolò per Caso 2 – The sex guru. If you prefer a film instead, there are old Checco Zalone films fresh from the catalogue, from his first Cado dalle nubi to his penultimate (before the one now in cinemas, Buen Camino) Tolo Tolo, but also the new Spanish romantic comedy Follow my voice. And then don’t forget to look at our selection of expiring content. Happy New Year, happy weekend and happy visions!

Trap House (Original USA film, genre: action) – from December 31st

An undercover DEA agent and his partner face, in a game of cat and mouse, a group of bold and unpredictable thieves: their own children, rebellious teenagers who have started robbing a dangerous cartel, exploiting their parents’ tactics and top-secret information.

Fallout 2 ep. 3 (Original USA TV series, science fiction genre) – release date December 31st

Number of episodes and release mode: 8 episodes, one available each week until the season finale on February 4, 2026.

Episode Title: The Sinner, Subtitle: Most Children Die Younger! Max hasn’t forgotten Lucy, but he’s lost hope of seeing her again. She and Cooper, meanwhile, continue to follow Hank’s escape.

The spoiler-free review of Fallout 2

Accidental Gigolo 2 – The sex guru (Italian comedy TV series) – release date 2 January

Number of episodes and release mode: 6 binge episodes.

In this second season, father and son are faced with new hilarious adventures and a conflictual relationship with comical implications. The Bremers’ business is in danger: a revolution is coming and her name is Rossana Astri (Sabrina Ferilli), a famous feminist guru who teaches women to do without men. His subversive ideas will put Giacomo’s (Christian De Sica) business and Alfonso’s (Pietro Sermonti) private life at risk, especially when Margherita (Ambra Angiolini) becomes one of his most devoted followers. Forced once again to help his father, Alfonso finds himself in the middle of a war between the sexes that ironically brings out the hidden desires of women and the disarming difficulty of men in keeping up with them.

The review and trailer of Gigolò per Caso – The Sex Guru

How Gigolo Accidentally Ended Season 1

The review of the first season

Follow My Voice (Romance Movie 2026) – release date January 2

After a health problem that kept her locked up at home for 76 consecutive days, the only thing Klara listens to is her favorite radio show. “Follow my voice.” However, one day, she wonders: is it possible to fall in love with someone she heard on the radio but never met in person? Could she really have feelings for Kang, the radio show host?

I fall from the clouds (comedy film 2009) – release date 1 January

The bizarre adventures of Checco, who flees from Puglia to realize his singing aspirations. Checco Zalone’s film debut.

Tolo tolo (comedy film 2020) – release date 1 January

Having fled to Africa after the failure of his restaurant, Checco is forced to return to Italy after an attack. His return as an illegal immigrant will bring surprises.

Dracula By Bram Stoker (horror film 1992) – expiry date 10 January

The old vampire Count Dracula arrives in England to seduce Mina Murray, the fiancée of the lawyer Jonathan Harker and inflict chaos on a foreign land.

I hate you, actually I don’t love you! (comedy film 2021) – expiration date January 13th

Determined to achieve professional success without compromising her ethics, Lucy, a kind-hearted girl, wages a ruthless battle against her work nemesis, the cold and efficient Joshua. Soon, however, the rivalry will be complicated by her growing attraction to him…