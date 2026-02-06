Six films, three TV series and a documentary to watch on Prime Video this weekend (6-8 February)

Weekend full of events for Prime Video subscribers. In fact, in recent days, the romantic film Relationship Goals, the new episode of Beast Games 2 and the last episode of Fallout 2 have been released. And for those who already miss Ella Purnell, the British series Sweetpea is coming out. The documentary on King Charles of England is also available in streaming. Finally, take a look at the expiring films that we have selected for you. The choice is yours and happy viewing!

Fallout 2 ep. 8th season finale – streaming from February 4th at 9am

The last episode of the second season of Fallout shows how the dispute between Lucy and her father Hank ends, what happens to the improvised alliance between the Ghoul and Max with Thaddeus, and what is the fate of Norm, but also of his former companions in Vault 33 and 32.

Beast Games 2 episode 7 (US game show) – on Prime Video from February 4th

Number of episodes and release calendar: 10 episodes, 3 from January 7th, the others one per week every Wednesday until the finale on February 25th.

We’re moving towards the end of this season. The two winners of the strength and intelligence competitions sent three competitors away, and now there are only ten left.

Relationship Goals (US sentimental comedy film) – release date 4 February 2026

When brilliant television producer Leah Caldwell (Kelly Rowland) is about to make history as the first woman to host New York’s most-watched morning show, her ex Jarrett Roy (Clifford “Method Man” Smith) steps in to compete for the same position. He claims to be a new man, transformed by the sage advice of a New York Times bestselling book, “Relationship Goals.” After even his small circle of friends immerse themselves in reading this life-changing book, everyone begins to rediscover what love means to them. However, Leah, focused on her career, is not yet ready to believe in the possibility of falling in love, even if the undeniable chemistry with her ex risks rekindling the old flame.

Sweetpea (Exclusive UK 2024 dark comedy TV series) – on Prime Video on 6 February

Number of episodes and release method: 6 binge episodes

In a twisted and devious tale of teenage angst, Ella Purnell (“Yellowjackets,” “Fallout”) plays Rhiannon: a quiet, shy girl who embarks on a dark, comedic and twisting journey of self-discovery, with deadly consequences. Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression: people pass her by without even giving her a glance; she’s constantly passed over for a promotion at work, the boy she likes doesn’t want a relationship with her, and her father is very, very ill. So far, it’s all crap. But then his life takes a different turn. Rhiannon is pushed over the edge and loses control. Suddenly the shy girl disappears and in her place appears a young woman capable of anything… Rhiannon’s life transforms when she comes into possession of an intoxicating new power, but will she be able to keep her deadly secret?

Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision (UK documentary) – out 6 February at 9am

The documentary tells the story of His Majesty King Charles’ lifelong commitment to promoting the Harmony philosophy and environmentalism, urging viewers to protect our planet and create a more sustainable future for future generations. Oscar winner Kate Winslet narrates this journey through the important work of the King’s Foundation.

Tucker: The Man and His Dream (USA 1988 dramedy film) – expiry date 8 February

Preston Tucker, a brilliant automotive engineer, has designed a revolutionary vehicle. Directed by Francis Ford Coppola; with Jeff Bridges.

I Out of Game (dramedy film Italy 2023) – expiry date 10 February

Totò Belfiore, an actor in decline, to make ends meet asks his cousin Saverio, headmaster of a well-known high school in Acivia, to let him organize a theater course in the school he directs. The headmaster, giving in to Totò’s insistence, entrusts him with those boys who represent a burden on the school’s prestige and who he would have gotten rid of with a “good failure policy”.

Riddle of Fire – Riddle of fire (action film USA 2023) – deadline February 9th

In an attempt to deliver a cake and discover the password to play a new video game, three friends embark on an exciting adventure. Along the way they meet mysterious characters and find themselves overcoming unexpected trials, discovering the power of friendship and courage.

The Good Sister – The perfect twin (drama film Canada 2014) – expiry date February 9th

Jack is experiencing a profound marital crisis with his wife Kate. One day, the woman receives shocking news: a twin sister she has never met would like to meet her. The couple believes that the new arrival can help them reconnect, but Jack soon establishes a clandestine relationship with his sister-in-law.

Dangerous Lives of Good Guys (US drama film 2002) – due date February 9

Based on the book by Chris Fuhrman. A group of Catholic schoolmates, after being caught drawing a lewd comic, plan a robbery that will top their previous prank, making them local legends.