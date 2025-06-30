Six movies and a TV series to watch on first videos this week

July also begins, but not even the heat prevents us from providing you with our Monday morning advice to choose what to watch on first videos this week. As long as you “have done your homework” – have you finished countdown? The summer of the lost secrets? Small fish 2? Old Guy?), Among the novelties of these days we point out the film action comedy heads of state on the run and the grand finale of Nine Perfect Strangers 2. But then as always there are the contents expiring: flow to the end to see our suggestions and choose the one for you: there is also After 2.

Heads of state on the run (original film, genre: comedy/action) – release date 2 July

In the comedy action of state of state on the run, the English prime minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and the US president Will Derringer (John Cena) have a not exactly friendly relationship, but indeed a real rivalry under everyone’s eyes that risks jeopardizing the “special relationship” among their countries. But when they become the goal of a powerful and ruthless foreign opponent – who proves more than at the height of the security forces of the two leaders – they will be forced to rely on the only two people who can really trust: themselves. Aided by the brilliant agent of the Em6 Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they will have to escape and be able to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

Nine perfect strangers 2 ep. 8 (TV series Exclusive Thriller genre) – Exit date 3 July

Number of episodes and calendar release: 8 episodes, the first 2 available from 22 May, with new episodes out every week

Episode title: never change. Masha seems to have stuck David Sharpe, but with her the boundaries between reality and imagination are particularly labile. As the other guests of the Zauberwald and also the desperate Martin also learned.

The white traces of life (Film 2001) – expiration date 1 July

After losing in a storm of snow, driven by alcohol and thirst for wealth, Daniel Dillon sells his wife and daughter to a perspective in exchange for a gold mine.

After 2 (Film 2020) – Expiry date 2 July

The second chapter of the famous best seller by A. Todd. Tessa and Hardin strive to make their history work but the challenges are not lacking.

Colossal (Film 2016) – Expiry date 2 July

Gloria, after losing his work, decides to move to his hometown. How much the news report that a gigantic creature is destroying Tokyo, Gloria slowly realizes that she is linked to those strange events. To prevent further destruction, Gloria must understand why his apparently insignificant life has such a colossal effect on the fate of the world.

Under siege: White House Down (Film 2013) – Date of expiration July 2nd

During a visit to the White House, a policeman finds himself having to protect his daughter and the president of the United States from the attack of a group of paramilitary looking for revenge.

Jane Eyre (Film 2011) – Date of expiration July 2nd

Love, passion, dreams and fears in a film that seduces, surprises and moves. Jane, after a childhood of cruelty, is determined to live his life without fear, intensely. The meeting with Rochester will open the doors of an overwhelming love marked, however, by incomprehensible flashes of darkness and restlessness. A audacious reinterpretation of a Gothic key of a literature classic.