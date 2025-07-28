Six movies and three TV series to watch on first videos this week

For many Italians, the holidays of August approach (to mention the title of an Italian film of a few years ago): among other things, this means more time to watch movies or TV series. And here we are in help of those who are looking for advice so as not to spend hours scrolling the first video catalog. Let’s start with the novelties, signal the release of the thirteenth season of the legendary anime One Piece, the film The Enforcer and the new episode of The Summer in your eyes 3. But as always make a leap in the section of the titles expiring, because in the next few days a mythical series will be canceled like Buffy the killing, the epic film The gladiator and much more. To you the choice is good week!

One Piece Season 13: Impel Down (Anime TV series) – Release date 22 July

Thanks to Hancock’s help, Rubber manages to infiltrate the impel down jail prison, but the road to Ace cell is long. During the journey, straw hat also meets many of his old knowledge.

The Enforcer (Film 2022) – release date 31 July

Cuda is a killer, now on the viale del sunset. The sentimental side of Cuda is put to the test when he meets Billie, a teenager who runs away from home who has nobody who helps her. The girl reminds him about his daughter, who Cuda abandoned when he was more or less the same age. The world of Cuda turns upside down when it discovers that Billie has been kidnapped.

Summer in your eyes 3 ep. 4 (Original TV series, genre: Young Adult Drama) – Exit date 30 July

The wedding of Belly and Jeremiah, Conrad’s feelings, the misunderstandings between Steven and Taylor.

The Summer review in your eyes 3

Possessor (Film 2020) – Date of expiration 2 August

In a terrifying vision of the future, an agent of a mysterious society uses a body system technology to insinuate itself into the bodies of other people, pushing them to commit murders for wealthy customers. He directs Brandon Cronenberg.

Carrington (Film 1995) – Date of expiration 2 August

The history of the unique and tragic friendship between the English painter Dora Carrington and the author Lyton Strachey is interpreted intensely by the brilliant Emma Thompson and Jonathan Pryce in “Carrington”, directed by Christopher Hampton.

Single but not too much (film 2016) – expiration date 2 August

Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson and Leslie Mann guide a stellar cast in this current comedy, amusing but moving, on a group of New York who learn how to be single in a world where the definition of love is in constant evolution.

The gladiator (film 2000) – expiration date 2 August

A former Roman general with the intention of taking revenge on the corrupt emperor who assassinated his family and sent him in slavery.

Man on Fire – The fire of revenge (Film 2004) – Date of expiration 2 August

A former killer in Mexico City in charge of protecting a 9 -year -old girl looking for revenge against those who kidnapped her.

Buffy L’Ampezzavampiri (TV series 2000, seasons 1-7) – expiration date 5 August

After the death of the observer and the divorce of the parents, Buffy and the mother move from La to Sunnydale, to California, to start again. There he meets the new observer, Rupert Giles, and understands that he cannot escape fate. Reluctant, Buffy returns to being the hunter with new friends, all ready to join the fight and take a stake or two if necessary.

Buffy, the sequel arrives. Sarah Michelle Gellar: “He changed the female super heroes forever”