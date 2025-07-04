Six movies and three TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

For the first weekend of July, here we are punctual as every Friday morning with our streaming tips dedicated to the subscribers of the first videos and chosen from news and titles expiring of the Prime catalog.

Among the new releases we first point out the film Fanging film, and then watch out for the ending of Nine Perfect Strangers 2, while among the films not exclusively we point out Damaged and die of her.

If you love the TV series, in addition to the aforementioned season of the season, we point out that among the expiring content there is the first season of the Korean series Save Me and the six seasons of White Collar, as well as numerous films of all kinds and times. The choice is to you and good weekend!

Heads of state on the run (original film, genre: comedy/action) – release date 2 July

In the comedy action of state of state on the run, the English prime minister Sam Clarke (Idris Elba) and the US president Will Derringer (John Cena) have a not exactly friendly relationship, but indeed a real rivalry under everyone’s eyes that risks jeopardizing the “special relationship” among their countries. But when they become the goal of a powerful and ruthless foreign opponent – who proves more than at the height of the security forces of the two leaders – they will be forced to rely on the only two people who can really trust: themselves. Aided by the brilliant agent of the Em6 Noel Bisset (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), they will have to escape and be able to work together long enough to thwart a global conspiracy that threatens the entire free world.

Nine perfect strangers 2 ep. 8 (TV series Exclusive Thriller genre) – Exit date 3 July

Episode title: never change. The strangers finally understand why they are there together.

Damaged (film 2024) – release date 6 July

In a Scotland terrified by a ruthless killer, local authorities ask for help from Chicago Dan Lawson’s detective (Samuel L. Jackson), who years earlier had investigated similar crimes.

Die of her (film 2025) – release date 6 July

The story takes place in Rome during Lockdown. Luca is a professor of high school philosophy and is married to Sara who works as a doctor. Sara is always far engaged in the health emergency while Luca finds himself closed in his apartment. And it is precisely when everything seems in stasis that Amanda enters the scene, a young and fascinating neighbor.

White Collar (TV series, seasons 1-6) – expiration date 21 July

The fascinating scammer Neal Caffrey escapes prison and then he is reliable by his Nemesis, the FBI agent Peter Burke. Without having many choices available, Caffrey helps the office to find other criminals on the run in exchange for his freedom. However, after a short time, Caffrey finds herself playing the cat and mouse with people who want him in prison or dead.

Save me (TV series Season 1) – Expiry date 11 July

After the failure of his company, the IM family moved from Seoul to the countryside. Im Sang-Mi and his twin brother IM Sang-Jin struggle to adapt to their new school, and Sang-jin is bullied without mercy and pushed to suicide.

Black Out Love (Film 2021) – Date of expiration 9 July

Valeria is a woman who has understood everything from life. Collect one man after another, without ever looking back. When Marco suddenly returns, the only one who brought her guard down and ruined her life, Valeria decides to take revenge. But it won’t be as easy as he believes. A non -romantic, fun and scratchy comedy, where certainties give way to feelings.

2041 – Restore Point (Film 2021) – Date of expiration July 13th

The world socio -economic decline saw an increase in crime, but the Restoration Institute has conceived a security network. All citizens have the right to resurrection in case of unnatural death thanks to a car that saves their conscience. The only problem is that the data must be updated every 48 hours, otherwise the person will die forever.

The human spot (film 2003) – expiration date 15 July

Professor Silk hides a great secret: the relationship with a young janitor and an accusation of racism bring out the truth.