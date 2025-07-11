Six movies and three TV series to watch on first videos this weekend

Looking for advice to choose what to watch on first videos this weekend in mid -July? Here we are like every Friday with our streaming tips for subscribers to Amazon Prime, selected between news and expiring titles.

Among the new releases we point out the police series Ballard, Bosch’s Spinoff, the Docuserie Crime one night in the Aido: Blood to college and the romantic film Marked Men – Beyond the rules as original titles, and then the 2024 Take Cover Film Film – sheltered.

But pay attention to the contents of the catalog of first first to the deadline, because among the various titles there is the latest film by Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, two pearls such as Becoming Jane and Ghost in the Shell, the dramatic Our Stealing Horses and, for those who love South Korean TV series, also the miniseries The K2. The choice is to you and good weekend!

Ballard (Original TV series, genre: crime) – Exit date 9 July

Exit mode: 10 Binge episodes

Ballard continues the adaptation of the bestsellers of Michael Connelly’s bestseller novels, through the history of the detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q), head of the new and poorly financed division of unsolved cases of the Los Angeles police, struggling with the most difficult crimes of the city, which has long been stored, of which it deals with empathy and tireless determination. While it is committed to investigating unresolved cases for decades, including the series of murders of a serial killer and a corpse with an unknown identity, the detective will not delay in discovering a dangerous conspiracy within the Los Angeles police. With the help of his team of volunteers and retired detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver), Ballard will face personal trauma, professional challenges and fatal dangers in order to reveal the truth.

One night in the Aidoho: blood at college (Docuserie Original, genre: True Crime) – Exit date 11 July

Exit mode: 4 Binge episodes

On November 13, 2022, in the middle of the night, four students of the University of the Aidaho are brutally stabbed to death in a house outside the campus, in the quiet university city of Moscow, in the Aido. Among the upset families and the community, questions and fear abound. What happened? Who was it? Could the killer still be among us on the loose? And why are those four guys? The strokes and subsequent developments – an explosion of investigations on social media, a manhunt through the United States, a dramatic arrest and a looming process – have made this crime one of the most media stories of the last decade, capable of catalyzing the attention, imagination and paranoia of America as almost no other case before then.

Marked Men – Beyond the rules (Exclusive film, genre: dramatic) – release date 11 July

Based on the best-seller novel by Jay Crownover, “Tattoo Series: beyond the rules” tells the unexpected love story between Shaw (Taylor), a medical student from a wealthy family, and Rule (stakes), a rebellious tattoo artist with a chaotic and impulsive lifestyle. Shaw has secretly loved Rule for years, but for him he has always been “Casper”, an affectionate nickname due to his pale complexion. Their friendship changes after a night without brakes that forces them to confront emotions that can no longer ignore.

Rule manages Marked, a tattoo shop he shares with his eccentric friends. Still tormented by the death of his twin, Remy, Rule fears that opening up to Shaw leads only to another pain. In the meantime, Shaw tries to reconcile his feelings for Rule with the pressure of his wealthy parents, who push her to Gabe, her ex -boyfriend jealous and maniac of control.

Both must face inner demons and the constant pressures of the company. Rule’s fear of showing himself vulnerable keeps him emotionally distant, convinced that opening himself to Shaw means risking the same pain he felt for the loss of Remy. Shaw, divided between his love for Rule and the expectations of his family, must decide whether to follow his heart is worth it. Their opposite worlds – the reckless spontaneity of him and the desire for stability of her – these tend to separate them at every step.

As their relationship deepens, jealousy, insecurities and an unsolved mourning put their fragile bond to the test. Together, they must decide: can love between two people of so different worlds survive, or will it self -destruct before even starting?

Take Cover – Window (Film 2024) – release date 13 July

Sam Lorde passed a life to kill people. After an assignment gone wrong, he finds himself disillusioned and devoid of purpose, deciding to retire as a assassin. However, his latest work transforms him into a target. Without shelter, he must fight with all his strength to survive.

The K2 (TV series 2016, 1 season) – expiration date 18 July

The story of a rich girl and her bodyguard … you would expect a sparkling story. But not this time. Everyone coexists with pain.

Killers of the Flower Moon (Film 2023) – Expiry date of 18 July

Chronicle of the murders that took place among the members of a tribe of Native American Osage, in Oklahohma, in the 20s, after oil was found in their territory. Between conspiracies, murders and conspiracy, the situation is quickly degenerated, forcing the government to take control.

Killers of the Flower Moon’s review

Becoming Jane (Film 2007) – Date of expiration July 19th

England, 1795. Jane Austen, educated by the father to literature and music, is an independent, romantic, dreamer. When the Irish irreverent Tom Lefroy will arrive in the countryside, as fascinating as it is without means, the balance of the community will be upset.

Out Stealing Horses – The past returns (Film 2020) – Date of expiration July 21st

Police drama awarded the Berlin International Film Festival. After the death of his wife, a man decides to leave Oslo to retire to a very small village. On a cold winter evening, he runs into a person he had known as a boy, an event that arouses the memory of past times in him.

Ghost in the Shell (animation film 2009) – expiration date 23 July

We are in 2029 and the world is now interconnected by a huge electronic network that influences every aspect of life. The network itself has become a battlefield for the security team section nine of Tokyo, to whom the task of arresting the hacker that has designed everything, known as the puppeteer, was assigned.