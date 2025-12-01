Sky and NOW, all releases for December 2025

Series, films, documentaries. A new month arrives and Sky and NOW enrich the catalog with various new features. Here are all the releases for December 2025.

Sky and NOW, the December 2025 series

One Chicago (December 3, 2025)

It begins on December 3, 2025 with One Chicago, the media franchise that contains the series Chicago Fire, Chicago Med And Chicago PD

Doctors, nurses, policemen, firefighters, rescuers: all on the field to deal with emergencies in the windy city. Between personal dramas and extreme cases, the protagonists face new emotions and challenges.

The Rainmaker, season 1 (December 5, 2025)

It continues on December 5, 2025 with The Rainmakertelevision adaptation of John Grisham’s international bestseller “The Rainmaker”. The young lawyer Rudy, we read in the synopsis of the new legal thriller, clashes with the harsh reality of the profession, finding himself in the courtroom against his former boss. When Rudy and his team uncover two conspiracies linked to the mysterious death of a client’s son, he will have to choose how far to go to get justice and at what cost. The cast includes, among others, Milo Callaghan, John Slattery and Lana Parrilla.

Law & Order, season 24 (December 14, 2025)

We continue on December 14, 2025 with one of the most iconic series: Law & Order. Season 24 of the procedural par excellence takes viewers back to the streets of New York and into the courtrooms. The cast includes, among others, Sam Waterston, Camryn Manheim, Jeffrey Donovan, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Mehcad Brooks, Connie Shi, Angel Desai, Dylan Baker and Damian Young.

Amadeus (23 December 2025)

Ends December 23, 2025 with Amadeusthe Sky Original series – based on the acclaimed play by Peter Shaffer from which Mills’ film Forma was also adapted – which tells the extraordinary rise and dramatic fall of the musical genius Mozart. At just 25 years old, Amadeus arrived in Vienna without a job, but thanks to the support of the singer Constanze Weber he entered the exclusive circle of the court composer Salieri. From that moment an epic rivalry was born that will forever mark his legend. In the cast, among others, Will Sharpe, Paul Bettany, Gabrielle Creevey, Rory Kinnear, Lucy Cohu, Jonathan Aris, Ényì Okoronkwo, Jessica Alexander, Hugh Sachs, Paul Bazely, Rupert Vansittart, Anastasia Martin, Olivia-Mai Barrett, Nancy Farino, Viola Prettejohn and Jyuddah Jaymes.

