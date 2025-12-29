Sky and NOW, all releases for January 2026

Films, series, documentaries, programs. A new month arrives and Sky and NOW enrich the calendar with various new features. Here are all the January 2026 releases on the streaming platform.

Sky and NOW, the January 2026 series

The Spanish Princess (January 3, 2026)

It starts on January 3, 2026 with The Spanish Princessa series created by Emma Frost and Matthew Graham and based on the novels by Philippa Gregory. The cast consists of Charlotte Hope, Olly Rix, Ruairi O’Connor, Elliot Cowan, Jordan Renzo, Harriet Walter, Aaron Cobham, Richard Pepper and Stuart McNeil. The beautiful Spanish princess Catherine of Aragon, says the synopsis, claims her right to the throne after the death of her husband, Prince Arthur, to whom she had been promised in marriage since childhood. The princess must fight the court’s ostracism and to become queen she must marry Prince Henry, the future king of England with the name Henry VIII.

Gomorrah – The Origins (9 January 2026)

It continues on January 9, 2026 with Gomorrah – The Originsthe story of how a very young Pietro Savastano will enter the world of crime. Created by Leonardo Fasoli, Maddalena Ravagli and Roberto Saviano, it is distributed internationally by Beta Film. The first four episodes of the series are directed by Marco D’Amore, also artistic supervisor and co-writer of the project as well as protagonist of Gomorrah – The Serieswhile the last two are directed by Francesco Ghiaccio.

Luca Lubrano plays the young Pietro, here an ambitious and restless street boy from Secondigliano who together with his inseparable group of friends dreams of a better life, for themselves and their families. The cast also includes Francesco Pellegrino in the role of Angelo ‘A Sirena, a charismatic criminal who works for the Villa clan managing a gambling den, a role that is very close to him; Flavio Furno plays ‘O Paisano, a criminal in prison, where he begins to gather faithful who follow him in his project: a new Camorra, without slaves and without leaders; Tullia Venezia is a very young Imma, who attends high school, plays at the conservatory and dreams of going to study in America; Antonio Buono, Ciro Burzo and Luigi Cardone are respectively Mimì, Tresette and ‘A Macchietta, friends of Angelo ‘A Sirena; Antonio Del Duca, Mattia Francesco Cozzolino, Junior Rancel Rodriguez Arcia and little Antonio Incalza play the friends of Pietro’s group, respectively Lello, Manuele, Toni and Fucariello; Renato Russo as Michele Villa, known as ‘O Santo, heir to the throne of one of the families of the criminal aristocracy of Naples, the Villas. The father, Don Antonio, is the boss of Forcella. Ciro Capano plays him. And again Biagio Forestieri in the role of Corrado Arena, king of cigarette smuggling in Naples; Fabiola Balestriere who plays Annalisa Magliocca, the future Scianel, here a young mother victim of her husband’s violent jealousy; and Veronica D’Elia as Anna, ‘O Paisano’s sister.

The story, says the synopsis, begins in 1977 with a very young Pietro, the son of nobody, who grows up as an adoptive brother in a family in the poorest part of Secondigliano. A street boy, he makes do as best he can, dreaming of a well-being that is still denied to him. We go through Pietro’s loss of innocence together with his brothers and lifelong friends, their ambitions and his first great love, which, as for every teenager, will be crazy and passionate. The meeting with Angelo, known as ‘A Sirena, the regent of Secondigliano, then marks his entry into the world of crime. Between violence, alliances and betrayals, Pietro discovers at his expense the price that that life entails.

The Paper (January 26, 2026)

It ends on January 26, 2026 with The Paper, the spin-off of The Office. Continuing the original story, the synopsis reads, the crew that had documented life at the Dunder Mifflin headquarters in Scranton discovers a local newspaper in the Midwest that is about to disappear, while a new editor tries to revive it by relying on volunteer reporters. The Paper follows the complex and often grotesque daily lives of a group of dreamers in love with journalism and their less than competent colleagues, as they try to report accurate news without the resources, training or support necessary to actually do it. The cast consists of Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, Tim Key, Oscar Nuñez. Among the guest stars of the first season are Eric Rahill, Tracy Letts, Molly Ephraim, Mo Welch, Allan Havey, Duane Shepard Sr., Nate Jackson, Nancy Lenehan.

Sky and NOW, all releases for January 2026