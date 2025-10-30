Sky and NOW, all releases for November 2025

Films, documentaries, series. A new month arrives and Sky and NOW enrich the catalog with many new features. Here are all the November 2025 releases on the streaming platform.

Sky and NOW, the November 2025 releases

The White Queen (1 November 2025)

We begin November 1, 2025 with The White Queenperiod drama set in 15th century England, in which intrigues and passions complicate the battles for the throne. Elizabeth Woodville, a young woman of humble origins, wins the heart of King Edward IV and finds herself at the center of the Wars of the Roses. Forbidden loves, fragile alliances and betrayals can change the course of history, in a series that reconstructs one of the most intense moments of the English epic. The cast includes, among others, Rebecca Ferguson, Amanda Hale and Faye Marsay.

Accused – On trial (11 November 2025)

It continues on November 11, 2025 with Accused – On trialan ensemble legal drama that explores seemingly harmless choices, but in reality capable of turning an entire life upside down. Each episode opens in a courtroom, with a defendant in front of the judge and a question hovering in the air: guilty or innocent? Fifteen self-contained stories explore the nuances of justice, guilt and redemption at a tense, fast-paced pace. In the cast, among others, Michael Chiklis, Abigail Breslin, Margo Martindale.

Call My Agent – ​​Italy, season 3 (14 November 2025)

It continues on November 14, 2025 with the third season of Call My Agent – ​​Italy. In the new episodes the agents must reinvent themselves, making their way among new top-level names: The cast of “Romanzo Criminale – The series”, Aurora Ramazzotti, Michelle Hunziker, Ficarra and Picone, Luca Argentero, Miriam Leone and Stefania Sandrelli. In the third season also Nicolas Maupas and Gianmarco Saurino as the intermediary of the Uba agency between Italy and the United States. And while the new direction tests balances and friendships, the series continues to tell the story behind the scenes of Italian showbiz with irony and lightness.

All Her Fault (November 23, 2025)

Ends November 23, 2025 with All Her Faultan eight-episode British psychological thriller. The main cast includes Sarah Snook, Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning, Michael Peña, Sophia Lillis, Abby Elliott, Daniel Monks, Jay Ellis, Thomas Cocquerel, Duke McCloud and Kartiah Vergara. The recurring cast includes Johnny Carr, Linda Cooper and Melanie Vallejo. Marissa Irvine, the synopsis says, went to pick up her son Milo after an afternoon of playing with a friend from his new school. But the woman who answers the door is not a mother she knows. It’s not the nanny. He doesn’t have Milo with him. That’s when Marissa begins to realize that her son is missing. All Her Fault is a breathtaking psychological thriller that brings to light the deepest secrets of a community, revealing layers of deceit and betrayal hidden behind seemingly perfect lives.

Sky and NOW, all releases for November 2025