Sky and Now, all the release of October 2025

Series, movies, documentaries, shows. A new month arrives and Sky and Now enrich the catalog with many news. Here are all the releases of October 2025.

Sky and Now, the release of October 2025

Suits la (October 3, 2025)

It starts on October 3 with Suits laspin-off of the famous New York Legal Dramedy that brings new events to the screen set in the same narrative world, but on the other United States coast: Los Angeles. Moving from the company law of the original series to the penalty in the world of entertainment, where the former New York prosecutor, Ted Black (Stephen Amell), must save his study between crisis and loyalty testing. In the meantime, the secrets behind his escape from New York will begin to emerge, promising tensions and twists. In the cast there are also, among others, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermets, Bryan Greenberg, Maggie Grace and Troy Winbush.

Task (October 12, 2025)

Continue on 12 October 2025 with Taskcrime drama HBO in seven episodes with Mark Ruffalo created by Brad Ingelsby, creator of Murder in Easttown With Kate Winslet. The series is set in the suburbs of the Philadelphia working class, where an FBI agent leads a task force to end a series of violent robberies orchestrated by an unsuspected family father. In the cast there are, among others, also Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Fabien Frankel, Thauso Mbedu and Raúl Castillo.

The Iris Affair (October 16, 2025)

Continue on October 16, 2025 with The Iris AffairAction-Thriller series by Luthor’s creator. A mysterious technology that could destroy the world, a brilliant woman capable of solving the enigma and an international conspiracy that hunts her. Two brilliant minds against each other, while chasing each other in a fatal game through Italy and its sunny breathtaking landscapes. In the cast, among others, Tom Hollander, Niamh Algar, Kristofer Hivju and Harry Lloyd.

IT: Welcome to Derry (October 27, 2025)

Ends on 27 October 2025 with IT: Welcome to Derry. Set in Stephen King’s universe of “It”, the series is based on King’s novel “It” and expands the story of the director Andy Muschietti in the “It” and “It – Chapter two” feature films with an unforgettable story of fear, friendship and courage. The cast of the series is composed, among others, by Taylour Paige, Jovan Peripo, Chris Chalk, James Remar, Stephen Rider, Madeleine Stowe, Rudy Mancuso, Bill Skarsgård.

Sky and Now, all the release of October 2025