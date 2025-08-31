Sky and Now, all the release of September 2025

Show, movies, series, documentaries. A new month arrives and Sky and Now enrich the catalog with several news. Here are all the release of September 2025 on the platform.

Sky and Now, the outputs of September 2025

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Season 3 (September 8, 2025)

It starts on 8 September 2025 with The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixonsequel-spin-offs of the historic zombie series. The third season follows Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey to home and to the people they love. However, each attempt to find the main road is vain and leads them more and further away, through remote lands in changing and unknown conditions. In front of their eyes only the succession of the different effects of the vaganti apocalypse.

The Equalizer, Season 5 (September 9, 2025)

It continues on 9 September 2025 with the fifth season of the series The Equalizerreboot of the series of the eighties a executioner in New York. Robyn McCall, the enigmatic former CIA agent played by Queen Latifah, is ready to return to the field to protect those who have no voice. With Mel and Marcus distance, Robyn will have to reconstruct trust and alliances to continue his mission, in a season that promises to be full of personal challenges and growing dangers. The cast also includes Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya Deleon Hayes, Lorraine Toussaint and Chris Noth.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood (September 15, 2025)

Continue on September 15, 2025 with Outlander: Blood of My Bloodthe prequel of the series that tells the origins of the two families destined to change the course of history: the Fraser and the Beauchamps. The protagonists are Ellen Mackenzie and Brian Fraser, Jamie’s parents, and Julia and Henry Beauchamp, Future parents of Claire. Two couples, two intense and overwhelming love stories, which collide with the limits imposed by politics, society and even the same. When the Mackenzie clan chief, Red Jacob, suddenly dies, Ellen and Brian fight against everything and everyone to stay together. On the one hand, the power games of her family; On the other, the manipulative ambitions of Brian’s father, the powerful Lord Lovat, determined to use the bond of his son with Ellen to consolidate the position of the traser. In parallel, during a trip to the Scottish Highlands, Julia and Henry Beauchamp are separated after accidentally crossed the mysterious circles of stones. Lost in a distant era, the two will have to face challenges and dangers to find themselves and return to the twentieth century, where their five -year -old daughter, Claire, awaits them. The cast of the series is composed of Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield, Jeremy Irvine, Tony Curran, Rory Alexander, Séamus McLean Ross, Sam Retford and Conor Macneill.

The Pitt (September 24, 2025)

It ends on September 24, 2025 with the new Medical Drama The Pitt. In the cast there are Noah Wyle, Tracey Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Katherine Lanasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell and Shabana Azeez. At the center of the series is Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, still marked by the effects of pandemic and the loss of his mentor. When a new group of trainees and internships become part of the overcrowded and sub-organic first aid of the trauma medical center of Pittsburgh-known affectionately as “The Pitt”-joins a heterogeneous team of doctors, surgeons, nurses and paramedics, ready to face every round with determination and humanity. While Robby finds himself dealing with a more attentive hospital management for budgets than patients, young doctors discover the difficulties, emotions and challenges of emergency medicine firsthand.

Sky and Now, all the release of September 2025