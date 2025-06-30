Sky and Now, all the releases of July 2025

Series, films and documentaries for all tastes. A new month arrives and Sky and Now enrich the catalog with many news. Here are all the releases of July 2025 on the streaming platform.

Sky and Now, the releases of July 2025

Crimes in the Tropics, Season 6 (8 July 2025)

It starts on July 8, 2025 with the sixth of Crimes to the tropicsthe “Crime” series under the Martinica sun. Commander Melissa Sainte-Rose and Captain Crivelli return to the crime scene between dream beaches and tight investigations. Their opposite personalities, calm and rational, impulsive and brilliant the other, balance perfectly in hunting for killer killers and criminals.

The Walking Dead: Dead City (14 July 2025)

Continue on July 14, 2025 with Dead Citythe spin-off of The Walking Dead. Set years after the events of the original series, Dead City He finds two iconic characters of the original franchise: Maggie Greene, widow of Glenn Rhee, leader of the Hilltop colony, and Negan Smith, former leader of the Salvatori. Two old enemies forced to tighten a fragile alliance to complete a dangerous mission. Together they travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, which has long been isolated, where they discover that the city in ruins is full of deaths and inhabitants who have made of New York City their world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror. But, while the two go into the dark depths of the city infested with wandering, it becomes evident that the traumas of their tumultuous past could prove to be a threat as large as the dangers of the present.

Family Lawyers, Season 4 (15 July 2025)

Ends on July 15, 2025 with Family lawyers. In the fourth chapter of the Canadian series, Bianchi Abigail continues to juggle spinous cases and complicated relationships, while the family law firm faces delicate issues such as surrogate motherhood, parental responsibility and new family models. In the cast, among others, Jewel Stiite, Victor Garber, Zach Smadu Genelle Williams and Lauren Holly.

