Slow connection? 5 factors that slow down internet navigation at home and solutions

The latest episode of your favorite TV series stops due to Internet connection problems who prevent you from enjoying the long -awaited final scene. You may be familiar with situations similar to that just described and, in such circumstances, we ask ourselves the fateful question: «Can you know why it doesn’t go?! “. In this study we will give the answer by analyzing 5 factors that slow down the internet navigation speed (with the related solutions).

Network infrastructure problems: how to solve

A first factor that must be considered are possible network infrastructure problems. From time to time it may happen that there are faults to the devices that are part of the latter, such as the network cables belonging to Open Fiber (the company that creates and then “rents” to the various managers part of the infrastructure itself), as well as to the network devices in possession of the user (such as the domestic router).

An infrastructure peculiarity that can significantly affect the performance of the home internet connection is the type of network to which you are connected. In the case of the network FTTC (Fiber-to-The-City) Recall that, the stretch that connects the cabinet to the real estate unit (also known as “last mile”) is made in copperextremely sensitive material to weather conditions, at the distance from the splitting point, wear and overheating.

The nets that are of the type FTTH (Fiber-to-the-home), therefore made 100% fiber optic, have no intrinsic elements that influence the connection speed. In other words, for them “nature” the networks made entirely of fiber optic are not subject to Défaillance performance of any kind. The only problems could arise following faults due to the cables, sometimes attributable to our “friends” rodents … absurd, but true!

In these cases, to solve the problem you have to Contact your provider to report the failure and follow the instructions that will be given by the customer care: in some cases a restart of the modem or its factory resetin others it will be necessary to wait for theintervention of the technicians.

Technological potential of its devices: the solution

Also the technological potential of its devices It can affect the internet navigation speed. It is a fact that performing network cards and at least 1 Gbps, they have not been present for so long on smartphones, tablets, computers and smart TVs.

In addition, the number of devices connected to the domestic network increases more and more, also due to the so -called IoT (Internet of Things), or theInternet of thingswhich includes more and more appliances constantly connected to home Wi-Fi: appliances, robot vacuum cleaner, smart bulbs, locks, and anything else.

All these devices go to “gnaw” the available band. This means, therefore, that if you do not have a performing FTTH connection at home – perhaps because you have a “simple” FTTC or worse still an “old” ADSL line – very little can be enough (even two “simple” video calls made simultaneously) to put the connection holding to the test.

To remedy similar problems, therefore, you have to make sure you have performing devices and one broadband connection that can welcome them all. If the latter is not available, you must try to “Centellare” as much as possible the bandperhaps by not connecting more devices simultaneously (especially if these are used for intense activities, such as streaming video and videocalls).

Interferences related to Wi-Fi: how to remedy

Wi-Fi was a great revolution in the field of digitization and connectivity. It allowed us to eliminate the “annoyance” caused by the use of physical cables, guaranteeing us the possibility of connecting us from any house room (and not only).

However, the proliferation of wireless networks can create many Interference with your modemwhich automatically seeks the best transmission radio channel available. This could cause signal “sudden” losses and, in some cases, could even lead to difficulty finding your Wi-Fi network in the list of available ones.

To remedy similar situations, in addition to Connect to the modem-router via Ethernet cableyou can enter the management panel of the latter e change the radio channel in useopting for one of the less “crowded” ones (usually the1The 6 and the11). This goes more than anything else for the network a 2.4 GHz; for the 5 GHz network Usually it is not necessary to intervene on the radio channel of the Wi-Fi, as the latter suffers decidedly less than similar problems being less subject to interference (on the other hand it has a less extensive scope and an ability to “climb over” obstacles, like the walls of the house).

Use of infected devices: how to defend yourself

THE’use of infected devices It can affect the connection speed a lot. This is because the IT viruses – first of all the so -called spyware – to work go to “eat” not only the hardware and software resources of the device they have infected, but remain connected to the Internet to send data and information regarding the victim affected by the cybecriminal cybecriminals that have disseminated them.

To protect yourself it is necessary to do some regular antivirus scans – especially on devices with Android and Windows operating system – ed Avoid installing files and apps from not very reliable sources (for example from “external” sources to official Google, Microsoft and Apple stores).

Position of the modem-router: how to get around the problem

Ultimately also the position of the modem-router can affect the performance of the Internet connection, which should have a barycentric positioning in one’s home. In this way he can adequately cover all the rooms of the house.

In the event that you have a house on several levels or, in any case, a particularly extensive home or with very thick walls, it may be appropriate to resort to the use of Wi-Fi repeaters Which, basically, act as a “bridge” between the modem-router and the rooms that have a poor signal coverage.