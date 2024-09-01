Slow Horses 4: Trailer, Plot and Release Date on Apple TV+ for the New Season

Less than a year after the release of its third season, the critically acclaimed British spy series Slow Horses returns to Apple TV+. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the new season’s release.

When is Slow Horses 4 coming out?

The six-episode fourth season of Slow Horses will debut on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, September 4 with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode weekly every Wednesday through October 2.

What is Slow Horses 4 about?

Slow Horses is a darkly humorous spy drama that follows a team of British intelligence agents serving in a department of MI5’s junkyard, known less fondly as Slough House or Slough House. The fourth season, adapted from Spook Street, the fourth novel in Mick Herron’s Slough House spy series, opens with an attack that exposes personal secrets, shaking the already shaky foundations of Slough House. In addition to the upcoming fourth season, Apple TV+ also recently announced a fifth season that will be adapted from the fifth novel, London Rules.

The cast of Slow Horses 4

Starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, who plays Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but irascible leader of the spies who end up at Slough House because of career-ending mistakes, as they often find themselves navigating the smoke and mirrors of the spy world. He is joined by a cast that includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas, BAFTA Scotland Award winner Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan and Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce. SAG winner Hugo Weaving, BAFTA winner Joanna Scanlan, IFTA winner Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke and James Callis join Slow Horses in season four.

Slow Horses is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (Veep). Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Jane Robertson, Julian Stevens, Douglas Urbanski, Gail Mutrux, Graham Yost and Will Smith serve as executive producers on the series. Season four is directed by Adam Randall.

Slow Horses 4 trailer