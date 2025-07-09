Slow Horses 7 will be there: Apple renews the cult series with Gary Oldman before the 5th season release

Slow Horses is always incredibly ahead. The British TV series that unites the Spy, Drama and Dark Comedy genres of Apple TV+ starring the immense Gary Oldman has now accustomed us to early renewals for the subsequent seasons, also because, as the loyal Slow Horses audience knows well, each season closes anticipating the case of the season after. But this time they wanted to exaggerate, and Slow Horses 7 was confirmed when Slow Horses 5 has yet to be released (and Slow Horses 6 had been confirmed for some time). At least for a while we can therefore rest assured: the adventures of Jackson Lamb’s “ronzini” will continue to have fun and keep us with the breath suspended for a long time. Meanwhile, here are the first advances on Slow Horses 7.

What is the book from Slow Horses 7

Slow Horses is a drama with cupically ironic tones, which follows a dysfunctional group of British intelligence agents relegated to a forgotten department of the Em5, known with contempt as a slough house, in Italian the slaughterhouse. Gary Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but grumpy leader of these spiers falling in disgrace, forced to operate in the shadows due to fatal career errors, since they often find themselves wandering between smoking and mirrors of the world of espionage.

The seventh season is adapted by Bad Actors, the novel of the Slough House series by the British writer Mick Herron. In Slow Horses 7, Lamb and his Ronzini are hunting for a mole nestled in the heart of the British government, with the aim of neutralizing it before he manages to destroy the state.

The cast of Slow Horses 7

There are still no official confirmations on the names of the cast that will support Oldman (also in order not to spoil any aside co-protagonists in the seasons to come).

The series is produced for Apple TV+ from See-Saw Films, with Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iin Canning, Emile Sherman, Dan Hassid, Mick Herron, Gail Mutrux, Douglas Urbanski and Gary Oldman in the role of executive producers. The seventh season is adapted for television and produced by Ben Vanstone, with Robert McKillop directed.

When Slow Horses 7 comes out

For the moment it has been communicated that the seventh season will be composed, like the previous ones, by six overall episodes. There is no official information on when Slow Horses 7 will be released, but considering the output rhythm of the previous seasons we can hypothesize that it will arrive on the TV+ in 2027.