Snow and wind at –20°C: the extreme laboratory for mountain rescue training

In the heart of Bolzano there is a cutting-edge center dedicated to simulation of extreme environmental conditionsmanaged in the NOI Techpark of the South Tyrolean capital by Eurac Researchwhere thanks to special infrastructures the Alpine Rescue trains in various simulation chambers to operate in high mountain critical scenarios. This one-of-a-kind laboratory called TerraXCube it is able to recreate extreme environments ranging from Himalayan peaks to deserts, allowing rescuers to undertake highly realistic exercises.

During one of the training sessions, it was possible to closely observe the techniques used to intervene in emergency situations. The center’s rooms, equipped with thick, watertight doors to regulate pressure – when applied – allow for controlled simulation low temperatures, snow And strong wind. During the exercise, rescuers followed rigorous protocols to the rescue of more injured peopledemonstrating the importance of standardized procedures such as spinal immobilization and the use of thermal blankets. An interesting experiment also involved using one disorganized backpack to test how it stress influence the speed and effectiveness of rescue interventions.

This experience has highlighted the importance of advanced training for rescuers, underlining how crucial training centers of this type are to ensure rapid and effective interventions. In addition to technical preparation, it raises public awareness of the importance of prevention and respect for the mountain environment. An excellent example of how technology and training can work together to save lives in extreme conditions.