Snow in the Azores 2: plot, trailer, when it comes out on Netflix

The first season was an undoubted success, but now the Portuguese series “Snow in the Azores” returns to Netflix with new intrigues, twists and even higher tension. The production is freely inspired by true events, and has won over audiences all over the world thanks to its concentration of drama, action and us. The story, which is inspired by the shipwreck of a boat loaded with cocaine which actually occurred off the coast of the Azores in 2001, evolves towards a more imaginary terrain, leaving more space for the creativity of the authors and the in-depth study of the characters.

Snow in the Azores 2: the plot

The second season of the series picks up three months after the final events of the first. Eduardo returns from the United States to his home village of Rabo de Peixe and finds a completely different reality. The drug trade, once in the hands of the ruthless Uncle Joe, is now controlled by a new and mysterious antagonist who endangers the fragile stability of the place. But the real shock comes with the unexpected return of Rafael, believed dead, who suddenly reappears. His ex-girlfriend Sílvia is pregnant by his best friend Eduardo and thus finds himself at the center of a spiral of tensions, secrets and revenge. As you can well understand, alliances are quite unstable, betrayals are the order of the day and new business opportunities present themselves: how far are the protagonists willing to go in order to survive and defend those they love?

Produced by Ukbar Filmes, “Snow in the Azores” was the second Portuguese Netflix Original series after “Glória” (2021) and, upon its debut in 2023, entered the global Top 10 of non-English-language series. The real setting – the island of São Miguel, in the municipality of Ribeira Grande – also gave rise to a tourist itinerary dedicated to the filming locations, a sign of the great cultural and popular impact of the project.

Snow in the Azores 2: the cast

The cast of “Snow in the Azores 2” brings together most of the protagonists who made the series famous:

José Condessa (Eduardo)

Helena Caldeira (Silvia)

Rodrigo Tomas (Rafael)

André Leitão (Carlinhos)

Pepê Rapazote, Maria João Bastos, Salvador Martinha, Afonso Pimentel and Kelly Bailey

Added to these are new presences from Portuguese and Brazilian cinema: José Raposo, Ricardo Pereira and Ruy de Carvalho, Paolla Oliveira and Caio Blat.

The series is created by Augusto Fraga, also a director together with João Maia.

Snow in the Azores 2: when it comes out on Netflix

The second season of “Snow in the Azores” is set to debut globally on Friday, October 17, 2025, on Netflix. The new episodes will maintain the fast pace and dark atmosphere that have made the series an international phenomenon.

Snow in the Azores 2: the Italian trailer

