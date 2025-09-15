He did not conquer the government, but the appointment could only be postponed: the last electoral round in Norway shows a decisive growth of the populist right among young people, as happened in the West Germany (who recorded a comeback of the AFD in the municipal in the region of the northern Rhine-See Rhine).

Although the left has consolidated its guidance to the government, allowing the Labor Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store to remain in power for another four years, the Progresso (FRP) party of Sylvi Listhaug (called Le Figaro the “Norwegian Meloni”) marked the best performance since its foundation in 1973, obtaining almost a quarter of the votes (23.9 percent) in the elections week, becoming the main opposition force.

Because young people prefer the party led by the “Norwegian Meloni”

FRP voters, mainly men under 30, put an X on the election tab attracted by anti-tass, anti-elite and anti-immigration rhetoric, conveyed on social media. The youth section of the FRP, the FPU, and its leader, Simen Velle, were extremely active on social platforms during the election campaign. On Tiktok, the slogan “Vota FRP!” He spread with oil.

According to Jonas Stein, professor of political science at the University of Tromso, at the basis of this movement to the right of the younger electorate there is “a combination of factors”. “There is the economy – these people want to be able to keep for themselves a greater share of what they earn and be able to enrich themselves – and a form of protest against egalitarianism and some progressive forces,” he says.

The Progress Party proposes the abolition of the tax on heritage, which in recent years has pushed dozens of ultra-rounds to exile, in a country where taxation is among the highest in Europe. FRP also supports the reduction of costs related to bureaucracy, development, immigration aid and subsidies for renewable energies.

A difficult party to classify: “He is right -wing but moderate populist”

FRP, however, remains difficult to classify. According to the polytologist Johannes Bergh, it is a “right-wing populist party”, anti-immigration and anti-Élite, but more moderate than similar formations in Europe, such as the Swedish Democrats or the Rassemblement National by Marine Le Pen, and much closer to the hexoblishment, without defeating racism.

Refusing any link with other European parties, the leader of FRP, 47 years old, today defines his formation as “a liberal party that wants more freedom of choice, less taxes, less government and a rigorous migration policy”.