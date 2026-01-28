"Something Very Bad is Going to Happen": the horror thriller not to be missed in March on Netflix

A new TV series is about to arrive on Netflix, ready to glue us to the screen with a story with a crime horror atmosphere and quite a few mysteries to reveal. All set the week before a wedding which, as the title of the series tells us, will go badly.

The most anticipated Netflix series of March 2026

Something Very Bad is Going to Happen: the plot

The series tells the story of two newlyweds in the week leading up to their wedding who are, well, not so lucky. After all, the title of the series already tells us what will happen.

Something Very Bad is Going to Happen: the cast

The cast of the series consists of Jennifer Jason Leigh (Atypical), Adam DiMarco (The White Lotus), Camila Morrone (The Night Manager), Ted Levine (The Silence of the Lambs), Gus Birney (Black Rabbit), Jeff Wilbusch (Keep Breathing) and Karla Crome (Lazarus).

Something Very Bad is Going to Happen: when it comes out on Netflix

“Something Very Bad is Going to Happen” arrives on Netflix on March 26, 2026.