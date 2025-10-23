Son of a Donkey, the new Australian Netflix series: plot and when it comes out

A new Australian comedy series is about to land on Netflix: “Son of a Donkey”, the work of brothers Theo and Nathan Saidden, already known to the general public as the creators of the Superwog phenomenon. After gaining millions of views on YouTube and two successful seasons on the ABC iView platform, the two return with a new miniseries, which promises laughter and irreverent irony by placing itself in the middle of a family chaos.

Son of a Donkey: the plot

The series follows the (mis)adventures of Theo, a young man who decides to leave his parents’ home to become independent. But the enthusiasm for freedom is short-lived and within a short time he finds himself having to deal with heavy fines, online scams, problems with his father and – to make sure he doesn’t miss anything – a course of compulsory therapy after an episode of road rage. A full-time job and the impossible attempt to keep away from his intrusive family: Theo soon realizes that adult life is anything but simple. Alongside him is Johnny, his inseparable friend and accomplice in his misadventures, in a story full of absurd situations, irreverent humor and sincere parentheses about family life.

Almost 3.5 million subscribers and 476 million on their YouTube channel: the Saidden brothers are among the most followed comedians in Australia, and “Son of a Donkey” was born precisely from the desire to expand that satirical and multicultural universe that made “Superwog” a cult.

Son of a Donkey: the cast

“Son of a Donkey” is written, directed, produced and stars Theo and Nathan Saidden themselves, who return as their iconic “Superwog” characters. The series is produced by the Australian company Princess Pictures, already behind numerous successful projects for Netflix. Filming took place entirely in Melbourne, with support from the VicScreen program through the Victorian Screen Incentive.

Son of a Donkey: when it comes out on Netflix

The six-episode miniseries debuts Thursday, October 30, 2025 on Netflix, globally. After the triumph of “Superwog” – broadcast internationally under the title Superbro and remaining in the Top 10 of Netflix Australia and New Zealand for two weeks – the comedy duo is grappling with new madness and situations bordering on the surreal.

Son of a Donkey: the original trailer

