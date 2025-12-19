Sovereignty is expensive: those who dream of leaving the EU should look at the United Kingdom

Culture

Sovereignty is expensive: those who dream of leaving the EU should look at the United Kingdom

Sovereignty is expensive: those who dream of leaving the EU should look at the United Kingdom

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Sovereignty is expensive: those who dream of leaving the EU should look at the United Kingdom
The icebreaker Laura Bassi has reached Antarctica: the 41st Italian scientific mission begins
From “splitting eyes” to “romantasy” and “unplayable”: the list of neologisms for 2025 according to Treccani