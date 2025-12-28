Speaking a second language protects the brain and increases gray matter, but it comes at a cost

Learning a new language it’s not just a way to travel seamlessly to any part of the world and better integrate with distant cultures; it’s a real biological workout that it resculpts the very structure of our brain. Science has proven that bilingual experience induces a extraordinary neuroplasticitymodifying the density of gray matter and the integrity of neuronal connections, even offering a powerful protection against cognitive decline linked to aging. However, this mental gymnastics has a “price“: managing two or more languages ​​involves a cognitive cost which can slightly slow down your access to words, even in your native language. In practice, they are more often found saying. “It’s on the tip of my tongue!”

How speaking multiple languages ​​affects the brain: the effects

The human brain has an extraordinary ability to adapt and reconfigure itself in response to experiences, a phenomenon known as neuroplasticity. Speaking multiple languages ​​is one of the activities that most stimulate the plasticity of neurons. Structural neuroimaging studies have revealed that i bilingual show one greater density of gray matter in areas of the brain crucial for language processing and executive control, such as the inferior frontal gyrus and inferior parietal lobule. Also, bilingualism strengthens the integrity of white matteror the “cables” that connect different brain regions, improving communication between the two cerebral hemispheres.

Contrary to popular belief, these structural changes are not limited tochildhood; they can also occur rapidly in adults who face intensive short-term language learning and are also found in elderly people. Perhaps the most surprising effect of this brain reorganization is the “cognitive reserve”: bilingualism it seems protect the brain from the symptoms of dementia. Although bilinguals are just as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease as monolinguals, their reorganized brains compensate for the damage, delaying the onset of dementia symptoms of approximately 4-5 years compared to monolinguals.

The “cognitive cost” of speaking multiple languages

Despite the structural benefits, managing two or more lexicons involves challenges challenges. In fact, there is a documented disadvantage in lexical access: bilinguals tend to be slower to name images compared to monolinguals, an effect that occurs not only when they speak their second language, but surprisingly also when they use their native language. This phenomenon does not necessarily disappear with repetition and seems to be more marked for words with low frequency of use.

Additionally, bilinguals more frequently experience the sensation of having a word on the tip of the tongue. Because bilinguals use each language less often than a monolingual does their only language, the connections for retrieving words become slightly weaker due to the less use. However, it is there an exception interesting: this disadvantage disappears for similar words in both languages (vampire in English and vampire in Italian), where the similarity of sound facilitates recovery by reducing mental blocks.

Empathy and polyglotism

In addition to brain structure and processing speed, bilingualism also appears to influence social cognitionin particular the ability to understand that others may think differently than us. In tasks where it is necessary to ignore what one knows to guess what another person thinks (thus avoiding getting stuck in one’s own point of view), bilinguals perform better, making fewer perspective errors.

This advantage appears to arise from two related factors. First, bilinguals have a system of enhanced executive controlnecessary to inhibit the language not in use, which also helps them to inhibit your perspective to take on that of others. Second, bilinguals develop an early sociolinguistic sensitivity: they must constantly monitor who speaks which language and adapt consequently, a form of “gymnastics” continues to take the interlocutor’s perspective into consideration. So, it effort to handle multiple languages not only changes the architecture of the brain, but it also sharpens the ability to connect with others.