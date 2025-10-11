SPID, the agreement with digital identity managers confirmed for another 5 years: what changes now

The SPID it will accompany us for at least another two years, perhaps for another five. In fact, the agreement between AgID (Digital Italy Agency, which represents the government) e Assocertifiers (representing digital identity providers) to maintain the SPID as a tool for accessing digital identity for others 24 months with a possible extension of others 36 monthsso possibly until 2030. The agreement, signed on 8 October, arrived one day before the expiry of the agreement: if it had not been signed it would have meant the divestment of the SPID as a tool for managing one’s digital identity in Italy, in favor of a system based on the combination of CIE (Electronic Identity Card) e IT-Wallet. SPID is currently used by 41 million Italiansthe89% of active citizenship in our country.

What happens now that the SPID has been renewed

The renewal of the agreement guarantees that the SPID can continue to be used as before, but it does not mean that it will remain forever. Indeed, the government has repeatedly reiterated its intention to migrate digital identity management in Italy from a public system based on SPID to one based on CIE and IT-Wallet. There are essentially two reasons: i service management costs and the security of the service itself. This intention was also reiterated on the occasion of the renewal of the agreement by the Undersecretary for Innovation Alessio Butti:

Italy (…) now looks to the future with an increasingly complete and interoperable IT-Wallet system. The growth of CIE and these conventions will allow us to accompany the transition towards a single model (…) fully integrated with European standards.

The guarantee that the SPID system will last for at least another two years will therefore help to make a gradual transition between the two systems.

SPID with the Italian Post Office for a fee? The economic sustainability of the system

Now that the SPID is officially “safe”, at least for now, the big issue concerns the economic sustainability of this service, which requires the influx of substantial public funds. The contracts between AgID and digital identity managers have in fact been extended only until 2023, and the funds provided by the PNRR (40 million euros) arrived only in March this year.

This has led some providers to introduce paid tariffs: the latest in chronological order is InfoCertwhich since July has been asking its users 5.98 euros per year. They have also introduced annual fees Aruba (4.90 euros + VAT), Register (9.90 euros) e Intesi Group (14.90 euros + VAT). However, the focus now is mainly on Italian Post Officeby far the largest digital identity provider in Italy with the 72% of national users, who is considering adopting the same measure by making the service paid PosteID SPID enabled at a cost of 5 euros per year.