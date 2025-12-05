Spider-Noir: plot and cast of the series with Nicholas Cage coming out on Prime Video

For those who love the Marvel universe, an interesting novelty is coming to Prime Video (and not to Disney+): Spider-Noir, a live-action series starring Nicholas Cage. The series, given the old-fashioned setting, will be available in both black and white and color.

What Spider-Noir is about

Based on the Marvel comic “Spider-Man Noir,” Spider-Noir tells the story of Ben Reilly (Cage), an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, forced to reckon with his past as the city’s only superhero.

The cast of Spider-Noir

The cast includes Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage, Emmy Award winner Lamorne Morris, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston and Oscar-nominated and Emmy Award-winning actor Brendan Gleeson. Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson and Kai Caster.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Emmy-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed the first two episodes, of which he is also executive producer. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series alongside the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse team: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller are executive producers for their production company “Lord Miller”, along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal is also executive producer of the series for Pascal Pictures.

When Spider-Noir comes out

Arriving in 2026, the highly anticipated series will debut in the United States on MGM+, then be available globally on Prime Video the following day, in over 240 countries and territories around the world.