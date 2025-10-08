Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, the series based on the acclaimed video game, trailer and when it comes out

Netflix brings to life one of the most iconic characters in the videogame world with “Splinter Cell: Deathwatch”, the new animated series inspired by the franchise created by Tom Clancy. Presented during the Geeked Week with a first, adrenaline teaser, production combines the gloomy and realistic atmosphere of the world of espionage with the visual power of adult animation. To give voice to the legendary agent Sam Fisher is Liev Schreiber, a multi -printed actor known for “Ray Donovan” and “The Perfect Couple”, while the script bears the signature of Derek Kolstad, creator of the “John Wick” saga.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, the plot

Set in a world where the threat of global terrorism hides behind every screen and every line of code, “Splinter Cell: Deathwatch” follows Sam Fisher, veteran of the black operations of the US government. Having retired after years of secret missions, he is recalled in service to face a new international crisis. But his biggest challenge goes beyond the external enemy: the past that has tried to bury back to persecute him, questioning his loyalty and his own role as a soldier. Next to him we find Anna “Grim” Grimsdóttir, the technical mind of the fourth Echelon and long -standing ally, as well as new characters such as Zinnia McKenna and Thunder, young agents who will question the old Methods of Fisher. Betrayals, international conspiracies and an action marked by silence: the series follows the missions and the tormented soul of a man forced to move in the thin border between justice and constant threat.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, the technical cast

At the direction we find Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage, with the production of Ubisoft Film & Television. In addition to Kolstad, Hélène Juguet, Hugo Revon and Gérard Guillemot appear among the executive producers. The animation is entrusted to two high -level European studies – Sun Creatures Studio and Fut – which aim to return the realistic tension and the dark atmospheres typical of the original video game. Liev Schreiber, who took over from Michael Ironside, lends (originally) the voice to a mature Sam Fisher, more vulnerable but still lethal.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, when it comes out on Netflix

“Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Deathwatch” debuts worldwide on Netflix on October 14, 2025, with all the episodes available since the day of the launch. The series is designed for an adult audience and aims to redefine the standard of action animation on the platform.

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, the Italian trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tea9xtq-c14undefined