Spotify Wrapped has arrived, most listened to artists and songs of 2025 in Italy: how to see the ranking

The arrival of Spotify Wrapped 2025 had been in the air for days now and, as we anticipated last week, the “traditional” annual recap drawn up by the famous Swedish music streaming platform was made available today, Wednesday 3 December 2025. By going to the section Wrapped of your Spotify account, you will be able to see an analysis of your listening habits, as well as the most played music from international and national artists. While on the world stage he dominated Bad Bunnyin Italy the highest ratings were recorded by Sfera Ebbasta regarding male artists and ANNA as for the female ones.

All Spotify Wrapped Charts of 2025

Let’s dig into it all Spotify Wrapped charts of 2025seeing in particular the top 10 of the most listened to artists and songs in Italy and around the world.

Top 10 most listened to artists in Italy

Sfera Ebbasta. Shiva. Gué. Geolier. Marracash. Tony Boy. Olly. Lazza. Artie 5ive. Kid Yugi.

Top 10 most listened to artists in Italy

ANNA. Elodie. Rose Villain. Taylor Swift. Lady Gaga. Annalisa. Elisa. Billie Eilish. Georgie. Rihanna.

Top 10 most listened to songs in Italy

Stupid nostalgia by Olly and Juli. Unconscious Young People by Achille Lauro. NEON of Sfera Ebbasta and Shiva. La Plena – W Sound 05 by W Sound, Beéle, Ovy On The Drums. DtMF by Bad Bunny. THE CURE FOR ME by Giorgia. Now that I no longer have you by Cesare Cremonini. For two like us by Olly, Angelina Mango and Juli. BEAT of Fedez. Doodles by Olly and Juli.

As can be seen from these top 10, the Italian music scene reflects a strong dominance of hip hop and contemporary pop: Sfera Ebbasta, Shiva and Guè lead the male ratings, while ANNA, Elodie and Rose Villain stand out among the female artists. In the most listened to songs, collaborations, mixes of rap and pop melodies stand out, with Olly the protagonist of numerous successes (there are 3 in the top 10), a sign of a young, digital scene strongly influenced by social media.

Top 10 most listened to artists in the world

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift The Weeknd Drake Billie Eilish Kendrick Lamar Bruno Mars Ariana Grande Arijit Singh Royal Force

Top 10 most listened to songs in the world

Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars BIRDS OF A FEATHER by Billie Eilish APT by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars Ordinary by Alex Warren DtMF by Bad Bunny back to friends of sombre Golden by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters Cast luther (with sza) by Kendrick Lamar and SZA That’s So True by Gracie Abrams WINDFLOWER by Billie Eilish

Globally, a blend of pop, R&B and reggaeton dominates: Bad Bunny confirms the weight of Latin music, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd consolidate their global appeal, while Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar bring alternative and hip hop nuances. Furthermore, the most listened to songs show how some “strategic collaborations” can have a certain impact.

How to find your Wrapped 2025

Let’s find out now how to view Spotify Wrapped 2025. First of all, make sure you have updated the Spotify app on your Android or iPhone device to the latest version available. After checking the update, open the Spotify app and log in to your account. Then, locate and tap the button Wrappedrecognizable by the colored border at the top of the screen. On the next screen, press on the wording Go present in the banner Your Wrapped 2025 to discover all the statistics relating to your listening activity on the platform. If for some reason you do not see the button in question, visit this page, scan the QR code present inside and agree to open the Spotify app. Then swipe upwards towards the displayed screen and, when you see the writing You listened. We counted.swipe up again.

Keep scrolling to read the statistics regarding your listening habits (some are very funny, like your age based on the type of music you listen to). When you are shown a statistic that you particularly like, you can use the button Share this story to share it with your contacts. Towards the end of the recap, you will also see a “personalized” message by the artist that you listened to the most and a badges which marks the type of listener you are according to the platform. Once you get to the end of your Wrapped, you can also share a summary graph (choosing one of the 4 proposed themes) containing yours artists, songs And most listened to genres (in addition to total minutes of listening) by pressing the button Share. Otherwise, you can press on < to go back and tap Play again to play the entire summary of the year again. In the Wrapped section we remind you that, like every year, you will also find the top artists and songs of 2025 and podcasts most listened to of 2025.

How to get access to Spotify Wrapped 2025.



Wrapped 2025 is not available on Spotify cracked but only on official accounts in use in the original app updated to the latest version available. Your listening statistics are calculated directly by Spotify’s servers based on your account: modified or cracked apps generally do not allow you to connect correctly to Spotify’s servers and can cause account blocking. This means that even if you can open the cracked Spotify app, Wrapped won’t work properly. One more reason to abandon piracy in favor of legality, right?